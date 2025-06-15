Georgia Tech Lands Third 2026 Offensive Lineman After Bear Fretwell Announces Commitment To Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech has landed its third offensive lineman after 2026 prospect Bear Fretwell announced his pledge to the Yellow Jackets. The trend continues for the Yellow Jackets adding massive offensive linemen to its program and continuing to build to a formidable unit and one of the best in the country. Fretwell dives into why he committed to Georgia Tech.
“One of my favorite things is the way that they want to win. They are all striving for the same goal, and that is the championship. The team is closer than that. It’s a family and I love the way that Coach Key loves the game and his players are second to none. It’s really inspiring the way he loves what he does. GT is on the rise, and you would have to see it to understand what they will be very soon," said Fretwell
Fretwell is massive at 6’7 and 330 pounds and is an anchor on the offensive line for the Southeast Bulloch. He picked up an offer from Georgia Tech on May 6th, and the recruitment continued to build from there. He went on an official visit this past weekend. His relationship with offensive line coach Geep Wade was another critical part of his commitment.
“We have a great relationship. Throughout this recruitment process, we have built a great relationship not just as coach and player. But on a deeper level. I can’t wait to play for him,” said Fretwell.
Fretwell is a three-star prospect, the No. 50 offensive tackle, the No. 66 player in Georgia, and the No. 590 player nationally. He saw his recruitment rise in the early spring window, receiving offers from UAB, Kennesaw State, Sacramento State, Georgia State, Miami (OH), Tennessee Tech, and Northwestern.
The Yellow Jackets also hosted standout offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison this past weekend for an official visit. You could see Georgia Tech add a few more recruits on the offensive line before the 2026 class ends, as they try to solidify this class. Georgia Tech has now landed a commit every week they have had an official visit and is now up to double-digit commits. They got good news on Sunday morning with top-end recruit Traeviss Stevenson receiving a four-star ranking from 247Sports. The class is beginning to come together and the Yellow Jackets are starting to build some momentum.