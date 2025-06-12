Georgia Tech DL Target KJ Gillespie Announces Commitment Date & Final Two Schools
One of Georgia Tech's defensive line targets is down to his final two schools. KJ Gillespie is set to commit on Saturday, June 14th at 3:00 PM between Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. Gillespie moved up his commitment from July 4th. Gillespie went on an official visit on May 30th to Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech last week.
The Yellow Jackets have remained in the race to land Gillespie who has been a frequent visitor on campus.
According to 247sports, Gillispie is a three-star prospect, the No. 43 player in North Carolina and the No. 143 defensive lineman. At 6'3 and 245 pounds Gillespie is a powerful defensive lineman with great footwork and agility. He's not just a run-stopper but can play three-technique or five-technique in order to affect the opposing team. The different pass rush moves he uses to get to the quarterbacks make him a great defender.
This past season for Mooresville (NC) Gillespie finished with 61 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries, and eight sacks. He also had 10 pass deflections and three fumble recoveries. He had one of his best games of the season against Lake Norman (NC). Gillespie finished with seven tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks. He was named an All-Conference defensive end for his spectacular season.
The Yellow Jackets have yet to add a defensive line recruit for this 2026 class and are still in search of of top-end defensive lineman. An area over the past few seasons where the Yellow Jackets have struggled has been the defensive line, especially with generating pressure on the quarterback. Gillespie is a guy the Yellow Jackets can develop and use on the interior of their defensive line to help fortify the defense. On Saturday, Georgia Tech will find out if they have their first addition to the defensive line.