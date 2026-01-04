Former Virginia, UNLV Starting Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Will Reportedly Visit Georgia Tech Tomorrow

Georgia Tech is looking in the transfer portal for a quarterback. The Yellow Jackets are of course losing Haynes King and presumed starter Aaron Philo entered the transfer portal. There had not been many rumblings on which direction Georgia Tech might go in, as former Missouri starter Beau Pribula has been the lone known visitor to The Flats, but according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Georgia Tech is going to be getting a visit from a quarterback with some ACC experience.

Former UNLV and Virginia starting quarterback Anthony Colandrea is going to visit Georgia Tech tomorrow according to Thamel. Colandrea wrapped up a visit with Florida State today and is heading to Atlanta for his visit with the Yellow Jackets tomorrow.

Source: Former UNLV QB Anthony Colandrea wrapped up his Florida State visit today and is headed on his next visit to Georgia Tech. He'll arrive in Atlanta tomorrow morning to visit the Yellow Jackets. https://t.co/vkrVw3uQCt — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 4, 2026

Colandrea had a really solid season for the Rebels in 2025, throwing for 3,459 yards, 23 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 65.9% of his passes. On PFF, he finished with a 90.0 overall grade, one of the top marks in the country. Colandrea also ran for 649 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Colandrea came to UNLV after two seasons at Virginia. At UVA, he totaled 4,083 passing yards to go along with 26 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. In 2023, he finished with an overall PFF grade of 71.7 in 314 snaps and in 2024, he finished with a 64.2 grade in 418 snaps.

Would he fit?

Colandrea would be a really intriguing option for the Yellow Jackets if this is the quarterback that they decide to heavily pursue. He is coming off of his best collegiate season, would give Georgia Tech experience, and he can make plays on the run.

His biggest questions marks come from turning the ball over, lack of size, and he struggled against power four competition when he was at UVA. That is not to say that Colandrea was a bad player when he was with the Cavaliers. but he struggled against higher level competition and he would be facing a schedule that includes games against Tennessee and Georgia. While he is a playmaker at the position, he would have to learn how to cut down on the turnovers.

This is going to be something to follow. With him already having visited Florida State and not committing on the visit, could Georgia Tech have a chance to land him if the visit goes well? Georgia Tech now has their offensive coordinator on board after the hire of George Godsey yesterday and the quarterback could be the next piece of the puzzle.

