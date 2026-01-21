Georgia Tech Extends Offer To Top 2028 DB Brayden Bailey & Son Of Former Legendary Georgia CB

The Yellow Jackets sent an offer to one of the top defensive backs in the 2028 cycle in Brayden Bailey, who is the son of former legendary NFL cornerback Champ Bailey, who starred at Georgia and had a phenomenal NFL career with the Denver Broncos and the Washington Commanders.

His son Brayden is a dynamic athlete in his own right. When you look at his offensive numbers as a sophomore, he was productive, finishing with 19 catches, 387 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 20.4 yards per catch.

He talks about the Yellow Jackets and his thoughts on the offer.

“I am very grateful for the offer and excited to keep a connection with the coaching staff. Cornerback coach Kolbie Jones offered me. Georgia Tech is a great team with a lot of upside,” said Bailey.

Bailey is coming off a stellar defensive season, posting 41 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions returned for touchdowns, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He had one of his best games against Therrell, finishing with four tackles and an interception. Bailey was named to the AJC All-Metro Team, the AJC All-State team, and an all-region selection after a productive sophomore campaign.

He already has offers beginning to roll in from Florida Atlantic, Colorado, Georgia State, Southern Miss, and now the Yellow Jackets. The tough part is that he is a Georgia legacy with his dad starring there. However, the Bulldogs haven’t sent an offer his way yet, but he has been up to see a game. So that will be a storyline to follow.

The Yellow Jackets were wise in offering him early and already seeing his potential at the next level. We have already seen the reputation and the type of recruits that cornerbacks coach Kolbie Jones has been able to recruit when you look at the past few classes and landing guys like Dalen Penson and Elgin Session in past cycles. In the 2026 cycle, it was Jaedyn Terry and Traeviss Stevenson. Coach Jones has a knack for it and has started early in 2028 with the offer to Bailey.

I broke down his film right before the playoffs and gave my thoughts on his game and what makes him stand out. Here is a breakdown of his film when I had the chance to look at it this past season.

If the Yellow Jackets can get him on campus and be able to see what they are building, it would be huge. Part of the reason Georgia Tech has had winning seasons the past few years is the job they are doing in the state at recruiting, and also how early they have started. If they maintain the relationship with Bailey, it could lead to something down the line. It will be a recruitment to follow moving forward.

