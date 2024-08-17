Georgia Tech Football: A Deeper Look Into 2026 DL Target Tyson Bacon
Tyson Bacon is a name the majority is not yet familiar with, but it is a name that will soon be know.
Currently, Bacon is only ranked on the Rivals site as a three-star and he currently holds ten offers, UAB, (first offer) Jacksonville State University, Troy, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Washington, LSU, Arkansas State, Mississippi State, and Michigan. It has been noted that Tennessee is very high on the 2026 defensive linemen from Hoover, Alabama.
The 6-foot-5 versatile defensive lineman was born in Georgia and received a Georgia Tech offer on May 31. He shared with All Yellow Jackets how the offer came to fruition.
"I went out there and balled out at the camp and that's how I got the offer. We went went seven or eight reps straight, no brakes, and coach came to me and told me, this is where we see what you're made of and I just knew it was go time", said Bacon. "I love it out there, lots of family there; Coach Pope and Coach Simpson are good," he added.
The Tech target also shared his thoughts on whether or not he feels Tech's football program is trending in the right direction.
"I honestly feel that they can make a comeback, they got Coach Simpson who's a great coach, so they'll be good," he said.
Fun fact Tyson's mother is responsible for molding the young man into who he is today.
"My mom pushed me when I was soft - after practice, she'd make me run and she make me do fifty straight push ups a day, but honestly she was just preparing me. When I got in eighth grade I was 6'2, 230 and I was ready."
Now that we have talked about the Yellow Jacket news, let's talk about why Hoover defensive linemen will be one of the biggest stock risers by the end of this season.
One word, versatility. This past season Bacon lined up at the edge position as well as an interior lineman showcasing the elite mix of power, quickness, and a high motor. On numerous occasions, the junior ejects the offensive line off the line of scrimmage and shortly after he'll either violently strike the ball carrier or run down the ball carrier from behind. Aside from the physical tangibles what really separates Bacon is his mentality, he's hard worker but he still believes there is more inner potential for him to tap into.
To learn more about Tyson watch our full interview below!