Lane Kiffin Wasn't Happy With ESPN Crew's College GameDay Picks for Ole Miss-Georgia
Ole Miss didn’t get a lot of love from ESPN’s College GameDay panel when it came to making picks for the Rebels’ Sugar Bowl bout against Georgia in the College Football Playoff.
The renowned analysts––Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee––unanimously leaned in favor of the Bulldogs for Thursday’s game. That didn’t sit well with ex-Ole Miss, now LSU coach Lane Kiffin, who took to social media to issue a response to their lack of belief in the Rebels.
“What are you guys thinking?!?!? @CollegeGameDay Have you not watched [Trinidad Chambliss]?” said Kiffin, referring to his quarterback by using the Trinidad and Tobago flag emoji.
For someone who left Oxford after six years in order to make the move to Baton Rouge just over a month ago, Kiffin certainly hasn’t shied away from continuing to talk about Ole Miss. His final game at the helm of the program was the Egg Bowl win against Mississippi State on Nov. 28, and he was denied the opportunity to coach the Rebels through the CFP.
Now, Kiffin is doing his best to ensure that college football fans aren’t sleeping on Ole Miss in the CFP. Chambliss had a sensational season under center for the program. He threw 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions, and rushed for eight more scores.
There had been some rumblings that Kiffin would make the trip to New Orleans to watch the Sugar Bowl in person, but in the end it seems he used his better judgement and ultimately decided against doing so. That didn’t prevent him from weighing in on the matchup on social media, though.