Georgia Tech Gets First Commitment For the 2027 Class With the Pledge Of In-State WR Jordan Christie
While most of the focus for recruiting is on the class of 2026, one of the top receivers in the state of Georgia for the 2027 class gave his commitment to Georgia Tech last night. Jordan Christie, who plays at Southwest DeKalb High School (GA), announced on social media last night that he would be the first member of the 2027 class for the Yellow Jackets, giving head coach Brent Key and wide receivers coach Trent McKnight an early win for next year's group.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Christie is the No. 392 player in the country, No. 52 wide receiver, and No. 49 player in the state of Georgia. He already has offers from Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, UCF, Utah, and West Virginia, among others.
There is obviously a long way to go in this recruitment however, but this is a talented player from the state of Georgia and Key has prioritized getting those kind of players. This will be a marathon of a recruitment, but Georgia Tech landed the early commitment.
Georgia Tech also landed a 2026 commitment last night. Offensive lineman Bear Fretwell announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets.
“One of my favorite things is the way that they want to win. They are all striving for the same goal, and that is the championship. The team is closer than that. It’s a family and I love the way that Coach Key loves the game and his players are second to none. It’s really inspiring the way he loves what he does. GT is on the rise, and you would have to see it to understand what they will be very soon," said Fretwell
Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down his commitment and what he brings to the offensive line:
"Fretwell is massive at 6’7 and 330 pounds and is an anchor on the offensive line for the Southeast Bulloch. He picked up an offer from Georgia Tech on May 6th, and the recruitment continued to build from there. He went on an official visit this past weekend. His relationship with offensive line coach Geep Wade was another critical part of his commitment.
“We have a great relationship. Throughout this recruitment process, we have built a great relationship not just as coach and player. But on a deeper level. I can’t wait to play for him,” said Fretwell.
Fretwell is a three-star prospect, the No. 50 offensive tackle, the No. 66 player in Georgia, and the No. 590 player nationally. He saw his recruitment rise in the early spring window, receiving offers from UAB, Kennesaw State, Sacramento State, Georgia State, Miami (OH), Tennessee Tech, and Northwestern.
The Yellow Jackets also hosted standout offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison this past weekend for an official visit. You could see Georgia Tech add a few more recruits on the offensive line before the 2026 class ends, as they try to solidify this class. Georgia Tech has now landed a commit every week they have had an official visit and is now up to double-digit commits. They got good news on Sunday morning with top-end recruit Traeviss Stevenson receiving a four-star ranking from 247Sports. The class is beginning to come together and the Yellow Jackets are starting to build some momentum."