Three Star WR Jordan Christie Decommits From Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech lost its second decommit for the 2027 class after Jordan Christie announced he would be reopening his recruitment on Christmas Eve.

Christie is a consensus three-star prospect. He is rated highest via 247Sports. The recruiting service has him ranked as the No.37 player in Georgia, the No.44 WR and an 89 overall rating.

Christie is coming off a dynamic season for Southwest DeKalb and was pivotal in getting them back to the postseason. He was named Offensive Player of the Year and was first-team all-county after a stellar year. Christie finished with 52 catches for 953 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

Christie is most known for his route running and ability to create separation at the top of his routes against defenders. With his elite route running, he can create separation from defenders and get open down the field. Here is a clip of him this past season creating that separation on a slant route and finding the end zone.

Georgia Tech 2027 commit Jordan Christie (@5jordanchristie) with the tough TD catch across the middle.



SW DeKalb ties Lithonia at 7-7 midway through the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/P1ea311aWK — Alex Farrer (@AFarrersports) October 2, 2025

It does make sense, especially with the uncertainty at the offensive coordinator and potentially the wide receiver position coach, Trent McKnight for Georgia Tech. It is unknown if McKnight will stay or go after the Pop-Tarts Bowl. With those major question marks, it will be hard to key some of the top players committed.

Here are my thoughts on him decommitting from the Yellow Jackets.

What does it mean for Georgia Tech?

Georgia Tech was off to a blazing start with some of the best recruits the state had to offer in Christie and Keyon Standifer, but with so much uncertainty, it has changed the recruits' minds. It is not necessarily a bad thing, but relationships matter. The Yellow Jackets still have coach Key at the helm, who signed a new five-year contract extension after the season was over, but they will have to refill coaching positions. Then, once coaches are hired, they will have to reposition and reestablish relationships with players not named Key. The 2027 class is loaded, and the Yellow Jackets need to start early with getting commitments. It will be important that they hit on the new offensive coordinator, and he becomes a guy who can help the team and foster relationships with top recruits in the country. That is the only way the Yellow Jackets will have sustained success.

I wouldn't say Georgia Tech is out of the sweepstakes for Christie, but they will have to reposition themselves in order to land him and get him back committed to the Yellow Jackets.

