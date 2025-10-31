Georgia Tech In Contention For 2027 Four-Star RB Andrew Beard
The Yellow Jackets are in contention for one of the best running backs in the country. Andrew Beard is a top player in the 2027 class. On Tuesday, Beard announced his final five schools, which include Oklahoma, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia Tech.
Here is what he said about the Yellow Jackets
“I really like Georgia tech. I haven’t been a lot, but every time I’ve been, Coach Norval and Coach Key have been really welcoming, and I love the offense. So I feel like Tech is really a place I can thrive,” said Beard.
I caught up with Beard after the Yellow Jackets defeated Syracuse 41-16 on Saturday.
“I definitely enjoyed the entire experience from start to finish. I thought it was big for Tech to come out and beat them early, and they definitely did that in the first half. I liked how they used Jamal out of the back field and gave him the best chance to succeed. I really enjoyed the visit,” said Beard.
From talking with Beard, Georgia Tech has a chance but will have to battle the four other contenders. A team that already has an advantage is rival Georgia. From great running back Garrison Hearst, who is his uncle. Hearst was a unanimous all-American in his days with the Bulldogs. It is never easy to beat legacy, but Georgia Tech has to build the relationship more and continue to get on campus. The Yellow Jackets will likely get another chance to make an impression on Beard when they play Georgia for their Clean-Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, depending on the Georgia High School football schedule. That week usually falls on the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Time will tell to see if he is able to, but another good opportunity potentially.
On the gridiron, Beard has been playing at a high level. He has rushed for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also been a threat in the receiving game with 21 catches for 301 yards and four touchdowns. The talented four-star also contributes on special teams and the return game, and has done a phenomenal job in that area. Beard had one of his best games of the season against Hart County, rushing for 185 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.7 yards per carry. He has surpassed the century mark five times this season.
Why does he fit the Yellow Jackets?
It is simple. Beard is a big-play guy and one of the most complete running backs in his class. Not only would he fit in the running game, but he is also a receiving threat. He is a great route runner and can cook defensive backs, including safeties and corners, and linebackers. Once he sees a sliver of space, Beard is a threat to take it to the house. He is also a good pass blocker. You couple his elite ability to run the football with his catching ability, blocking, and Beard is a home run. There isn’t anything he can’t do on the football field, and he is one of the best in the nation at what he does. Beard has the potential to be one of the best backs in college football when his time comes because his talent meets his work ethic. That alone will seperate him from the rest.
Here is my breakdown of Beard and his top five finalists