Georgia Tech Lands 2026 Three Star TE Nathan Agyemang
Georgia Tech has added another commitment to their 2026 class.
Georgia Tech lands an elite tight-end prospect, Nathan Agyemang, from Kell High School (GA). Agyemang is the second recruit for the Yellow Jackets in the 2026 class at tight end after they landed Jack Richerson in June. Agyemang chose the Yellow Jackets over NC State, Duke, and Wake Forest, all ACC schools. According to 247Sports, Agyemang is a three-star prospect, the No. 32 TE, and the No. 68 player in Georgia. Don’t be fooled by the ranking because it doesn’t tell the full story when evaluating Agyemang. You have to take a deeper look.
Here is more when I got a chance to see him in the spring when I took a visit to Kell High School in Marietta. This is what he had to see about what separates him from the rest.
“My size and the way I move with my size. Attacking the block, coming off, and attacking the ball as well. Spring is going well. I am learning a new tight-end position, and I feel like I am getting used to it and will take it to college," said Agyemang.
So, what were some key factors in why he chose the Yellow Jackets? Here is what he said back in the spring. “I have a connection with Coach Brock. I have been up there three times this spring/winter season. Junior day and spring game. Building that connection with Coach Key and talking with them. They have a good program going in the right direction. “I am looking forward to them showing me how much I am a priority to them. To see what they have to offer,” said Agyemang.
He transferred to Kell in the spring after playing for Creekview for a good portion of his career.
“This past season, he played for the Creekview Grizzlies, where he finished with 21 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns. He transferred over the winter and will suit up for the Kell Longhorns and be coached by Bobby May, one of the better coaches in the state. The Longhorns already have a myriad of top prospects in four-star, including Quinterrious “Moonie” Gipson, four-star Brayden Rouse, three-star CB Jalen Williams, three-star DB Jowell Combay, and many more.”
Agymang will be an excellent pass catcher for the Yellow Jackets and a guy who can use his size and physicality to outbox defenders when coming down with the ball in traffic. He can use his 6’5 and 230-pound frame to dominate the competition and expose smaller defensive backs as well as sky over those with his same stature. When I went to see him, I was most impressed with how he was blocking and his ability to hold his own against edge rushers coming at him at full speed. He was able to hold his own and help chip to make his offensive lineman have a better chance. When you look at him at the next level, Agyemang has untapped potential and could be a playmaker early on in his career with the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech tight end coach Nathan Brock is known for developing well-rounded tight ends who can block, catch, find the sweet spot in zones, and have football IQs. With the tutelage of Brock, Agyemang could become an elite player in college.