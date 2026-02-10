Georgia Tech Reveals Newcomers Jersey Numbers For the 2026 Season

Spring football is approaching quickly in the next few weeks for Georgia Tech and it will be the first chance to see the newcomers on the roster. This Yellow Jackets team is going to look different in a lot of areas this fall.

Today, the numbers for the new arrivals were revealed.

QB Alberto Mendoza- No. 15

WR Isaiah Fuhrman- No. 13

WR Jaiven Plummer- No. 16

RB Justice Haynes- No. 22

TE Gavin Harris- No. 8

TE Chris Corbo- No. 17

TE Spencer Mermans- No. 44

OL Joseph Ionata- No. 69

OL Markell Samuel- No. 71

OL Favour Edwin- No. 73

LS Cal Keeler- No. 48

CB Jaylen Mbakwe- No. 3

CB Jonas Duclona- No. 29

DL Jordan Walker- No. 10

DL Noah Carter- No. 24

DL Taje McCoy- No. 41

DL Tim Griffin- No. 56

DL Tawfiq Thomas- No. 95

DL Vincent Carroll- Jackon- No. 99

It is notable that Jaylen Mbakwe is listed as a cornerback on this roster. He was a five star athlete coming out of high school, but played wide receiver while at Alabama. Some have speculated that he would be a better fit at cornerback and it looks like that is where he landed for the Yellow Jackets.

As a class of 2024 recruit, Mbakwe was ranked as the No. 12 overall recruit, the No. 2 cornerback in the country, and the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama. This past season for Alabama, Mbakwe caught three passes for 55 yards.

The 5'11 190 LBS player has exceptional athleticism and that is something the Yellow Jackets need on the back end. They are going to be losing Ahmari Harvey and Rodney Shelly at cornerback, not to mention experienced safeties like Clayton Powell-Lee and Omar Daniels.

Here is the scouting report from 247Sports Cooper Petagna on Mbakwe from high school, where he compares him to former first round cornerback Stephon Gilmore:

"Verified at 5-foot-11 and 170-pounds in February of 2022. Possesses the growth potential to add an additional 15 to 20-pounds to his frame at the next level. Displays excellent athleticism in all three-phases of the game.

Positioned primarily at the quarterback position as a senior, helped lead his team to an undefeated 14-0 Alabama 6A State Championship in 2023. Projects to the corner spot at the next level, flashing the position versatility and instincts to play multiple positions in the secondary. Displays outstanding reactionary athleticism and patience at the corner position, showing the ability to play in a man or zone scheme at the next level. Smooth hipped athlete that operates with very little wasted motion in and out of breaks and possesses excellent short area change of direction.

Exhibits excellent outstanding play speed in all three phases, showing the ability to accelerate and get to top speed quickly. Instinctive defender with natural ball skills and production on the offensive side of the ball. Displays excellent key and diagnose ability as an off-ball defender that exudes from his on-field knowledge of playing multiple positions on both sides of the football. Plays with a natural calmness as a man-to-man defender, displaying the patience, vision, and suddenness that differentiates him in press coverage.

An elite level athlete with outstanding instincts to coincide , Mbakwe also possesses outstanding verified speed with a 10.46 100-meter time from his junior year. Projects as a corner at the next level with an ability to make an immediate impact on the defensive side of the ball and in the return game, as well as multiple other special teams units. Bonafide playmaker that can change a game in a multitude of ways and has the potential to be a day one NFL Draft choice."

More Georgia Tech News: