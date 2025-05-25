Georgia Tech Lands Former UNC Wide Receiver Evan Haynes From The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech adds to its wide receiving corps with its latest addition on Sunday afternoon. On a post via Instagram, former North Carolina WR Evan Haynes announced he was transferring to Georgia Tech. He will also join former Fellowship Christian teammate and current Yellow Jacket Josh Petty. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
When Haynes made his commitment decision last August, Georgia Tech was a finalist among his schools and ended up choosing the Tar Heels. I got the chance to cover his commitment in person, and here is more on him back then. He was very high on the Yellow Jackets during the recruitment process.
“I would say Georgia Tech is top 3 for me right now. The relationship has been great. The education is great. If I go there and get a degree, that degree is going to stand out. It’s really home because it is not too far from me. The environment is great and the coaching is great. I really like the school. It is definitely up there for me right now,” said Haynes.
“The moment Evan Haynes became a North Carolina Tar Heel. The electric WR who has grown not only on the field but also off. Haynes started his career at 5’7 and 140 pounds. As his senior season approaches, Haynes is 6’3 and 200 pounds. He is a four-sport athlete who will bring a lot of speed to the Tar Heels.”
Haynes was a three-star prospect coming out of high school. He was rated as a Top 150 WR and slightly out of the top 100 rankings in the state per On3 Industry Rankings. Haynes was a multi-sport star with Fellowship Christian based out of Roswell, Georgia. Haynes starred in lacrosse for the Paladins and was also a standout on the track. He set the record with a 10.96 100M dash in track and field and broke the record he said he would prior to the season starting. He will bring elite speed to the Flats. Here are all the records he broke at Fellowship Christian back when he was in high school.
“In track, I hold multiple records which I am proud of. I hold the 200M and 400M records. I hold 4X100M, 4X200M, and 4X400M records. I am 0.1 off the 100M record, which will be broken this year. I will be a part of six records coming this season.”
This is a move built for the future of the Yellow Jackets. A guy who can be a building block in the next era of wide receivers for the Yellow Jackets. Haynes is an underrated get for Georgia Tech and could be a major weapon in the future. He possesses a lot of the qualities you look for in the WR position. You match his speed, with his strong hands, huge catch radius, and ability to make big plays, and he is a problem. Haynes has all the tools to be great at the collegiate level.