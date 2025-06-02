Georgia Tech Lands Second Monday Commitment With Rome Wolves Standout WR Darnell Collins Joining the Class
Georgia Tech gets a two-for-one on Monday evening. After landing Rome standout WR Jeremy Winston Jr, the Yellow Jackets have landed their second player from Rome in WR Darnell Collins. They get two players who play well together, and both who are dynamic with the ball in their hands. Each has its strengths and things they do well, but the Yellow Jackets have something specific they are after in this recruiting class, landing receivers who are 6’3 and taller.
Collins had 20+ offers before committing to the Yellow Jackets. He had official visits set to Indiana, Kentucky, and NC State for June.
Collins is another athletic weapon on offense known for athleticism and size. Something that catches your eye when you watch Collins play is his 6’4 and 190-pound frame, who can make spectacular catches in traffic with defenders draped all over him. He already has great size in high school, but with more training, lifting, and the right program, Collins can turn into a physical specimen at the next level who can give defenders problems.
In the high school ranks, Collins is a two-way player for the Wolves. He also plays safety and is known for his exceptional instincts and ball skills. Don’t sleep on his hitting ability either. When he comes down in that box, he is looking to make you pay. On3 ranks Collins as the No. 47 safety and the No. 68 player in Georgia. Compared to the 247Sports Composite, Collins is ranked as the No. 42 ATH, the No. 72 player in Georgia, and the No. 615 player nationally.
Georgia Tech is getting probably one of the best athletes they have seen in a long time, excluding 2025 commit Dalen Penson, who is expected to be on campus soon. Collins is a player they can insert into the offense who can make plays from day 1. He has all the tools to be a guy on the next level. The Yellow Jackets made a great decision in landing two of the best players on the Rome Wolves football team who will be looking to compete for a state championship in 5A this year.