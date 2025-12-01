Georgia Tech Lands Three Star Linebacker Braylon Outlaw From Pike Road (AL)
Georgia Tech has landed an elite linebacker to its 2026 class as Braylon Outlaw announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets. Outlaw decommitted from the Tennessee Volunteers on October 29th.
The Yellow Jackets hosted him for an official visit on October 24th and he was in attendance on game day when they hosted Syracuse for homecoming weekend on October 25th. This played a key factor in his decommitment.
According to 247Sports, Outlaw is a three-star prospect, the No. 48 player in Alabama, and the No. 112 linebacker.
This season for Pike Road he has 68 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries, and two touchdowns. He is one of the best linebackers in his home state and very physical. Outlaw has three games this season with 10 or more tackles. Thos games came against Prattville, Enterprise, and Wetumpka.
Before landing Outlaw, Georgia Tech had just one linebacker commit in three-star CJ Gamble. They have now added two linebackers to the class and have some of the best ones you will find.
What does it mean for Georgia Tech?
When you look at the potential roster for next year, the Yellow Jackets will have a lot of players returning at the linebacker position if they don’t hit the portal.
Melvin Jordan is a redshirt junior, Cayman Spaulding is a junior, E.J. Lightsey who will likely leave is a redshirt junior when you look at the roster on Ramblinwreck.com. Tah’j Butler who has been an impressive player for the Yellow Jakcets will just be finishing his sophomore year. Kyle Efford the wily veteran is a redshirt junior. He’s lead the Yellow Jackets the past two seasons and is one of the best linebackers they have had in quite some time. Linebacker Chuma Okoye who is a redshirt sophomore is likely a transfer portal guy for the Yellow Jackets. Myles Forristal a redshirt-sophomore has carved out a nice role for the Yellow Jackets on special teams and is a key contributor there. Lawson Pritchett is a redshirt freshman and has rarely seen the field this season for Georgia Tech. Jackson Hamilton is a redshirt senior and will have exhausted all of his availability.
The likelihood of all those players staying another year for Georgia Tech is not high. With the transfer portal being a prevalent thing, and guys always looking to take the next jump and explore their options.
The good thing is that Georgia Tech has two cornerstone pieces at the linebacker spot they can build around. Gamble was a great addition to this class when he committed back in the summer and he is a run stopper and a sideline to sideline linebacker. Outlaw is the perfect blend of physicality and athleticism in a linebacker who is great in coverage. He is a big get for Georgia Tech to pair alongside Gamble that can be game changers moving forward for the Yellow Jackets in the future.
You will likely see the Yellow Jackets remain very aggressive in trying to flip guys and bolster their 2026 class. In the 2025 cycle, Georgia Tech had three flips that helped it land a top-25 class. They’ve shown the ability to do it, and will likely be in line to captialize again.