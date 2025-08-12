Georgia Tech Makes The Cut For 2027 Four Star WR Jabari Watkins
While fall camp continues to roll on for Georgia Tech, a primary 2027 target for the Yellow Jackets included them in his top nine schools. Jabari Watkins is a name to know for next year's class and one Georgia Tech hopes to land.
His top 9 includes Georgia, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, California, Nebraska, and Florida State. The Yellow Jackets offered Watkins back in April and have maintained a relationship since then.
According to 247Sports, Watkins is a four-star prospect, the No. 23 player in Georgia, the No. 29 WR, and the No. 318 player nationally.
As a sophomore, Watkins finished the season with 39 catches, 692 yards, and five touchdowns. He had one of his best games against Cairo last season, finishing with four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 36.8 yards per catch. It’s more than his 6’2 and 185-pound frame, you think he is a contested catch guy or someone who runs fade routes. Watkins game is much bigger than that.
When you roll his Hudl tape, you see a dynamic playmaker who can make people miss in open space. Watkins has great speed and can cut on the dime, pulling away from defenders with ease. He is a true deep ball threat and can burn defenders on streaks, go balls, or post routes and leave defenders in the dust. He's super explosive when he touches the ball and will be a key player for Thomas County Central in their quest to make a run to the state championship in 5A this upcoming season.
It is peak recruiting season for the 2027 class as coaches get more familiar with the next class, especially when the cycle changes in January, and the 2027s will be the primary prospects who will be recruited. A thing to watch is if the Yellow Jackets will get Watkins for a game-day visit this fall and on the flats. Georgia Tech already has Jordan Christie committed for the 2027 class, and now they are in the running for another dynamic receiver. You can catch Watkins in action on Friday night against Monroe at 7:30 PM.
