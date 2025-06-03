Georgia Tech Makes The Final Cut For Three Star ATH Lindell Porter
Georgia Tech has made the cut for 2026 Charlotte Christian standout athlete L.J. Porter who announced on his social media his final seven schools. His finalists include Tennessee, James Madison, East Carolina, Liberty, Virginia Tech, Missouri, and Georgia Tech. Porter received an offer from the Yellow Jackets on March 1st. A thing to watch is if he will set an official visit to the Yellow Jackets over the next few weeks.
He has official visits to Virginia Tech (June 6th) and Appalachian State (June 12th). According to 247Sports, he is ranked as the No. 50 player in North Carolina and the No. 105 ATH.
Porter is known for his physicality and hard-hitting ability on the gridiron. This past season, he finished with 88 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions. He had one of his best games against Providence Day (NC,) finishing with a season-high 18 tackles. He also rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
Those numbers helped him earn all-conference and all-state honors this past season. Porter could fill a position of need for Georgia Tech in the 2026 class that hasn’t been filled yet, which is the safety position.
The Yellow Jackets currently have three cornerbacks committed in the 2026 class which includes Ladarious Crummity, Jaedyn Terry, and Traeviss Stevenson. The likelihood is they will add a safety or two to the roster in this class.
The Yellow Jackets hosted a number of visitors last weekend to kick off the official visit season. A few notable players include Fellowship Christian running back CJ Givers and Southeast Raleigh edge rusher Keysaun Eleazer. Georgia Tech had a successful kickoff to the official visit weekend, landing Rome’s dynamic duo, Darnell Collins and Jeremy Winston. The second weekend is just a few days away, with more prospects set to hit the flats. Will we see Porter end up on campus in the next few weeks?