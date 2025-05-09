Georgia Tech Makes The Final Four For Three Star OL Zykie Helton
2026 Carrollton OL Zykie Helton is high on the Yellow Jackets. On Friday, Helton announced his top four schools, which include Georgia, Florida State, Alabama, and Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have been aggressive and standing out in the process for the standout junior.
Helton is set to visit the Yellow Jackets on June 6th. His other official visits include Florida and Georgia thus far. According to ESPN, Helton is a four-star prospect, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and the No. 41 player in Georgia. He was first committed to Alabama in 2023 before he reopened his commitment in 2024.
In terms of his resume, he’s played on two state runner-up teams with the Carrollton Trojans, including a runner-up finish this past year to Grayson. Helton will be entering into his third year starting for the Trojans this upcoming season. A thing to watch for the Yellow Jackets is Helton is the teammate of recently committed three-star linebacker CJ Gamble. They’ve played on varsity together for years.
The Yellow Jackets are still in pursuit of an offensive lineman in this class and are pushing hard to land him. Georgia Tech did a great job in landing high-end offensive line recruits in the 2025 class included Josh Petty and Peyton Joseph. Georgia Tech currently has four commitments in the 2025 class and will be aggressive in May and June to fill out their class.
Additional Links
ACC Quarterback Rankings: 247Sports Has Haynes King As A Top Four QB In The ACC Entering 2025
Four Star Georgia Tech WR Target Has Been A Terror In Spring Practice. Will Visit The Yellow Jackets On June 6th
ESPN Analyst Gives Georgia Tech A Surprisingly High Grade For Its 2024-2025 Season