The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Georgia Tech's 16-9 Loss to Georgia
It was another close call for Georgia Tech against rival Georgia, but once again the Yellow Jackets came up short.
In what turned out to be a defensive battle, Georgia Tech could not get enough going on offense to be able to seal the deal against the Bulldogs and end their losing streak in the rivalry. Now, Georgia Tech will have to hope for a lot of ACC chaos to get to the conference championship game and still reach the College Football Playoff.
Let's break down the good, the bad, and the ugly from another loss to the Bulldogs:
The Good
Georgia Tech closes the regular season at 9-3, its best regular-season record since it went 10-2 in 2014.
The nine-win regular season is only the 16th in Georgia Tech history (1917, 1928, 1942, 1947, 1951, 1952, 1956, 1966, 1990, 1998, 2000, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2014 and 2025).
After allowing an average of 40.7 points and 510.7 yards over its previous three games this month, Georgia Tech’s defense surrendered just 16 points and 260 yards. Georgia came into the game averaging 33.7 points and 430.3 yards per game.
Georgia Tech’s defense held UGA QB Gunner Stockton to just 7 yards on 11-of-21 passing. Stockton was averaging 224.1 passing yards per game coming in.
Georgia Tech So. LB Tah’j Butler’s interception in the first quarter was the Yellow Jackets’ first INT since Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (Rodney Shelley) and their first takeaway since Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (DL Jordan Boyd recovery of force by DL Jason Moore).
Aidan Birr made 3 field goals (30, 44, 41 yards), giving him 25 for the season, which broke Georgia Tech’s single-season record of 23, which was held by Travis Bell (2007).
Birr’s FG was also the 55th of his career, which moved him alone into third in Georgia Tech history, past Luke Manget (54 – 1999-2002).
Butler’s interception in the first quarter was the first of his career.
E.J. Lightsey’s 12 tackles were a career high (prev.: 10 vs. Clemson – Sept. 13).
Omar Daniels’ 10 tackles were a career high (prev.: 7 – three times, most recently vs. Clemson, Sept. 13).
Jr. LB Cayman Spaulding’s 6 tackles matched a career high (prev.: 6 – three times, most recently vs. Pitt, Nov. 22).
The Bad
- Georgia Tech fell to 1-5 all-time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
- Georgia Tech’s offense was held to less than 24 points for the first time since a 21-6 loss at Virginia Tech on Oct. 26 of last season, snapping a string of 15-straight games with at least 24 points.
- Once again, Georgia Tech's offense was settling for field goals instead of touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets ahd great field position after an early interception from Tah'j Butler and settled for a field goal.
- Georgia Tech's run game was nonexistent. When the Yellow Jackets run the ball well, they win games (most of the time), but in the last two games against Pittsburgh and Georgia, they were not able to get anything going.
- King's interception in the third quarter killed a promising Georgia Tech drive. After not turning the ball over for much of the season, King had three costly interceptions over the past two games.
The Ugly
- Georgia Tech fell to archrival Georgia for the eighth-straight time.
- The loss was Georgia Tech’s 13th-straight to Georgia in Atlanta, dating back to 1999.
- Georgia Tech dropped to 1-1 this season against nationally ranked opponents.
- Georgia Tech fell to 41-73-5 in 119 all-time meetings with Georgia.