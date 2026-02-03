Georgia Tech Makes Top 10 For Blue Chip Prospect Zayden Gamble 

Georgia Tech is a finalist for one of the best safeties in high school football. Zayden Gamble plays for an elite high school program in Florida (St.Thomas Aquinas). The Yellow Jackets have been no strangers to recruiting the state of Florida and bringing in top athletes last cycle, like Jeffar Jean-Noel and Kymani Morales from American Heritage.

Gameble revealed his top 10 programs on Tuesday afternoon. His final 10 schools include Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, LSU, Miami, Georgia, Texas A&M, Auburn, Notre Dame, and Georgia Tech.

Gamble is a consensus four-star prospect. According to Rivals Industry Ranking, Gamble ranks as the No.21 player in Florida, No.24 safety, and the No.206 player nationally.

On the gridiron, he finished his junior campaign with 65 tackles, five passes defensed, three interceptions, three tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, and a blocked field goal. He had his best game against Monarch, finishing with a season-high 12 tackles, two passes defensed, and a tackle for loss. Gamble had eight games with five or more tackles. He’s not just a hard hitter but also possesses great ball skills and a knack for making plays on the ball.

He is not just a great player but an exceptional athlete. He ran track and field as a sophomore and finished with 23.19 in the 200M and 50.49 in the 400M when competing in the FHSAA.

Gamble is set to commit on July 16th and make his final decision. That means there is still time for the Yellow Jackets to make some noise in the race and potentially land Gamble. It won’t be easy, as they will have to compete with Miami and Florida as teams that are standing out.

Georgia Tech will have work to do, but it is a good sign they are standing out to one of the best in the country and made its top 10. The next steps for the Yellow Jackets are to try to get him on campus for the spring. Either visiting for spring practice or for the spring game on April 18th. The spring game may be harder with all the contenders trying to have them on campus to see all they have to offer. The next step is for an official visit to show what the Yellow Jackets program is all about and what they could develop him to be. If you see any of those things, it means the Yellow Jackets are serious about Gamble and want him to come to the Flats.

