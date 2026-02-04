Ten In-State Recruits Georgia Tech Should Pursue In The 2027 Class

1. Safety Chance Gilbert

2027 Safety Chance Gilbert | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (SI)

Gilbert announced his final four schools at the end of January, which included Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and Georgia Tech. He is a top safety right here in the state of Georgia and has two in-state schools as finalists. The Yellow Jackets have recruited Gilbert hard with several game day visits. Here is a deeper look at Gilbert when I saw him in Week 1 of the high school football season

“Gilbert is truly special, and his play and impact were profound on the game. Just when Sandy Creek was going to put the game out of reach, he came up with a goal-line interception and nearly returned it for a touchdown before standing out of bounds. On offense, he was an elite playmaker, finishing with two catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns. One of the plays he made multiple defenders miss in the middle of the field before using his elite track speed to pull away from defenders. Defensively, he had the aforementioned pass breakup and multiple pass deflections. The way he can read the field and react is truly spectacular. After seeing him in person, you can see why Gilbert is the top-ranked safety in the nation. He has all the tools to be impactful at the next level.

2. RB Andrew Beard

Andrew Beard of Prince Avenue breaks through the middle of Calvary's defense to score a touchdown on Nov. 29, 2024. | Kyunnie Shuman/For Savannahnow.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I think Andrew Beard is the best running back in the state, especially for the 2027 class. He is a dynamic back who can catch the ball out of the backfield, run routes, block, return punts, and make people miss in the whole. He has home run ability and only needs a sliver to break free and make a big gain. In his Prince Avenue Christian career, he has 3,229 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. He also has 975 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his career. Beard is a can’t miss prospect and would make the Yellow Jackets dynamic at running back and keep the identity under head coach Brent Key.

3. Safety KJ Caldwell

Parkview DB KJ Caldwell | Photo By Najeh Wilkins (SI)

Georgia Tech was one of the few programs to offer KJ Caldwell early on his recruiting journey. The changing of coaches could play a factor in how close he was to former defensive backs coach Cory Peoples. The four-star safety has more than 30 offers. The hard-hitting safety has been one of the best players in Gwinnett County for quite a while and continues to be named an all-region selection and all-state player. He is known for his exceptional instincts and for making plays happen in the backfield. He would be a great addition to the backend for the Yellow Jackets.

4. WR Jaden Upshaw

I got the chance to see him up close in the third round of the playoffs against Langston Hughes. Upshaw is a player who can take over a game and dominate. His 6’1, 196-pound fame reminds you of NFL star A.J Brown. He can catch the 50/50 ball with ease, make defenders miss in the open field, and has great route-running ability that separates him. Here is a deeper dive of what I saw when I saw him in person

“Despite only being a junior, Upshaw showed that he is a mismatch and deserves his four-star rating. He ran a plethora of routes in the route tree and created separation on each of them. He had a couple of big plays and displayed that he can be a YAC (Yards after catch) receiver. On one of his longest plays of the night, Upshaw was able to make multiple defenders miss and pull away for a big gain before being caught from behind to save the touchdown. On Friday, Upshaw showed he can be a featured part of an offense and a dynamic player with the ball in his hands. The future is bright for the junior wide receiver who is just getting started.”

It won’t be easy to land the four-star, but the Yellow Jackets would improve their recruiting immensely if they land him.

5. LB Ja’Bios Smith

A strong and athletic linebacker from Swainsboro High School. The four-star prospect is extremely physical and puts his body on the line consistently when he is on the field. Is a great run stopper and one who can fit gaps and devour rushing lanes. Smith finished his junior season with 72 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. Here is a deeper dive on him via 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.

“Rugged off-ball linebacker projection that has what it takes to bang between the tackles in one of the sport’s top leagues with physicality.

-Size has not been third-party verified, but looks to be pushing 6-foot-3 and hovering around 215 pounds with room to add even more mass.

-Dominating inferior competition in rural Georgia where he’s often the biggest and baddest athlete on the field.

-Displays the ability to sift through traffic and defeat blocks while shooting gaps.

-Owns impressive range from a second-level perch as he’s quick to cycle the legs and charge towards ball carriers.

-Lack of testing data leaves a bit of an incomplete evaluation, but was a state qualifier in the high jump as a freshman and makes dynamic cuts while doubling as a running back on offense.

-Projects as a potential impact defender at the Power Four level that can collect tackles in the box.”

6. Safety Ta’Shawn Poole

Poole is another highly rated safety from Howard High School in Macon. The four-star prospect is a hot commodity and recently played in the Under Armour All-American game. The 6’2 and 185-pound safety is equally fit at fitting run lanes and also being a rover as a safety. He can cover the entire ends of the field and uses his speed to break up passes and make consistent plays. He has Florida State, UNC, and Alabama as major offers. The four-star safety is just scratching the surface of his potential.

7. CB Chase Johnson

There is no easier way to say it, Johnson is the best at his position in the state. The standout cornerback has nearly 30 offers. He is known for his ballhawk ability mixed with physicality at the cornerback position. He can cover bigger wide receivers or even smaller ones. Don’t be fooled by his 5’10 height, he can still make plays if you are 6’6 or 6’7. His tape tells it all. He listed his top 10 back in December that included Miami, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, and Georgia Tech. Johnson is being heavily recruited, and the Yellow Jackets will have to beat out several contenders to land him.

8. WR Jabari Watkins

Watkins is a state champion after winning the 5A state championship with Thomas County Central. He was dynamic during the season, posting 55 catches, 838 yards, and 11 touchdowns. He is another physical wide receiver with his 6’2 and 185-pound frame. Wakins had one of his best games when it mattered most against a red-hot Roswell Hornets team. In the game, he finished with five catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. Watkins had three multi-touchdown games a year ago. Georgia Tech needs WR prospects, and a good place to look is South Georgia.

9. TE George Lamons

This is a recruitment the Yellow Jackets have been in for a while. With Georgia Tech bringing in Traeviss Stevenson, it does a lot for the Yellow Jackets in trying to land Lamons. Lamons finished his sophomore year as a MaxPreps All-American after catching 62 passes for 1,340 yards and 20 touchdowns. With his 6’3 and 213-pound frame, he is a mismatch for most defenses and is a terror to guard. He would match the frame of Nathan Agyemang, whom the Yellow Jackets landed in the 2026 cycle and would give them two elite receiving tight ends. It won’t be easy to land the Brooks County star, but the Yellow Jackets are in a good position, too.

10. EDGE T.K. Cunningham

Georgia Tech already has a potential rising star in Andre Fuller Jr., who has shown some flash coming over from Grayson High School in year one. The Yellow Jackets have a chance to double up and land another standout player who could help the defensive line room. Cunningham is 6’6 and 235 pounds, and tough to block. He showed some flashes during his sophomore year, finishing with 15 tackles, 11 QB hurries, six tackles for loss and four sacks. The development of the three-star will be something to watch this upcoming season, but he has all the tools to dominate on the collegiate level.