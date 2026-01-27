Georgia Tech Sends An Offer To 2028 RB Solomon James

Georgia Tech has sent an offer out to an underrated fast-rising running back from Woodland-Cartersville, Solomon James. He rushed 1,067 yards and 11 touchdowns during his sophomore season. The rising junior talked about the latest offer.

“Georgia Tech is a wonderful school. Coach Moe offered me. I plan to get to the campus; I've been there plenty of times. I could see myself in Atlanta playing for the Yellow Jackets, it’s a very nice atmosphere,” said James.

A thing that catches your eye is that he has already been on campus a number of times in Atlanta and has seen the Yellow Jackets play in games. It's a campus he likes and an atmosphere that has caught his eye.

He likes what he is seeing from the Yellow Jackets and the season they just had. Georgia Tech went 9-4 and had one of its best seasons under head coach Brent Key. They took another step forward as a program and are becoming one of the ones to watch in the ACC. Georgia Tech will play 11 Power 4 programs in 2025 and will have one of the more grueling schedules in the ACC. They will have a number of opportunities to prove and show how good they will be this upcoming season.

“They had a very good season this year, and I think the Mendoza QB will make an even bigger impact on the team,” said James.

James had his best game against Southeast Whitfield, rushing for 157 yards and four touchdowns. James also had a 200-yard game against Allatoona, rushing for a career-high 210 yards and two touchdowns. In his final three games, he crossed the century mark. What makes him special is the second-level burst of speed and how powerful a runner he is. His short bursts, cutting ability, and home run dynamism make him a next-level player.

"I'm a shifty, strong runner and very explosive out of the hole, and my strength plays a big part back squatting 500 and front squatting 440 pounds," said James.

It is still early in the 2028 class, but the Yellow Jackets have been traveling and building relationships with prospects. James could become one who gets more buzz and attention in the spring from colleges. Georgia Tech offered him early, and it is something that can be beneficial down the stretch. James will have a number of opportunities to show the staff what he is made of.



