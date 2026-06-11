Georgia Tech Named A Finalist For Elite Four Star OL Kal-El Johnson

Kal-El Johnson made a major announcement on his Instagram account earlier today. His final schools include Maryland, Indiana, LSU, Georgia Tech, and North Carolina.

He is a big-time target for the Yellow Jackets and would be a major addition for the program. The Yellow Jackets have continued to have their hand in the race for Johnson and have been a major factor in his recruitment.

Johnson is massive at 6’6 and 305 pounds, according to Rivals. His Rivals Industry Ranking is a consensus four-star prospect. He ranks as the No. 10 player in the state, the No. 20 OL, and the No. 241 player nationally.

When you take a look at his tape, he is an absolute mover in the run game. Overpowering opponents with his size and power, and creating gaping holes. He can get to the second level quickly and is agile enough to continue upfield. In the passing game, Johnson is an anchor that can completely take defensive linemen out of the game. He is a neutralizer and doesn’t allow them to get close to his quarterback. He has several pancake blocks on his tape where he dominates defensive linemen.

Johnson is also one of those rare offensive tackles that you can build around when you are building your offensive line. Think Jackson Cantwell, David Sanders, Maxwell Hiller. Yes, he is that good that he can come in and have an impact from Day 1. For the Yellow Jackets, looking at the roster, that could be left tackle, especially with staple left tackle Ethan MacKenny coming up on his redshirt junior season. Having a young option could do wonders. Now, it won’t be easy to land him because other options are making a strong push. One thing the Yellow Jackets have, though, is proof of concept, especially after seeing Keylan Rutledge go in the first round of the NFL Draft this past April.

He would be a natural fit for what the Yellow Jackets want to do: run the ball. This is where Johnson proves his mettle. Let’s take a closer look at why this is a huge recruitment.

Why is it important to land Johnson?

For one, Johnson could instantly be a player that you can insert on the offensive line, and he could be a potential starter early in his career. With the development that is on the Flats with offensive line coach Allen Mogridge and head coach Brent Key, it would be a matter of time before he is out dominating in the collegiate game. He has all the tools now and a very polished game. Having a player you can lean on for the foreseeable future is massive.

The other is that it would give the Yellow Jackets a top 25 class that they are on the verge of landing. With another blue-chip prospect coming to the Flats, that would be signed, sealed, and delivered. Coach Key and the Yellow Jackets have been on a heater, and getting a four-star offensive lineman would only add to the great trend they are on. It would help put finishing touches on a program that is here to stay.