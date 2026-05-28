Vessel Golf’s New Apparel Line Is Every Bit as Premium as Its Bags

Paul Liberatore is the founder of Golfers Authority, which reviews the world's best golf products and gear.

Vessel built its reputation on making some of the most premium golf bags in the world. If you see a Vessel bag on the course, you already know something about the player carrying it. They care about quality. They care about the details.

So when Vessel announced they were getting into golf apparel, the first question I asked was whether they could bring the same level of craft to a polo shirt. Because most “premium” golf gear is just marketing with a nicer font.

After going through the full SS26 collection, here is where I landed: this is an amazing debut collection. It is not going to change how you think about golf apparel, but it will make you feel good wearing it. And for a brand making its first move into clothing, that is a pretty strong place to start.

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The Vessel line at a glance

Vessel kept things tight for their launch. You're looking at three polos, a tech tee, one pant, and one short. Nothing bloated, nothing unnecessary. Every item in the line shares that recycled polyester foundation, which shows they're thinking about sustainability without plastering it all over the hang tags.

Performance Tech Polo ($115)

Vessel Performance Tech Polo | Paul Liberatore

The Tech Polo is the flagship piece of the collection. Vessel built from what they call Prime Tech fabric, a blend of 87% recycled polyester and 13% spandex. What makes it so special is its combination of a feather-light feel and strong structure that holds its shape throughout the entire round.

The laser-cut ventilation under the arms and at the back of the collar is a nice touch. You actually feel it working. The hidden welded placket keeps the front completely clean, no buttons poking out, no visible seams. And the tonal branding is so subtle you almost miss it. There is a small sonic-welded Vessel logo on the back right shoulder. That is it. The people behind you will see it. Everyone else will just see a sharp polo.

It's perfect for a player who wants maximum stretch and breathability without giving up a tailored look.

Performance Pique Polo ($115)

Vessel Performance Piqué Polo | Paul Liberatore

If you prefer a more traditional texture, the Pique Polo is the move. Vessel built it from 100% recycled polyester using what they call Pro Knit, a textured fabric that is lighter and more resilient than standard pique cotton. The ribbed collar has a clean white stripe edge that adds just enough classic country club detail without going overboard.

The fit is tailored but not restrictive. It reads polished enough for the clubhouse and technical enough for 18 holes. The construction details, like the welded placket and grosgrain trim, carry the same craft you find in their bags. It’s perfect for the traditionalist who wants modern moisture-wicking performance wrapped in a classic aesthetic style. The only downside is that it only offers 2-way stretch compared to the 4-way stretch of the Tech Polo. For most golfers, that will not matter, but if you have an aggressive swing and need a full range of motion in your shirt, that difference is worth knowing.

Performance Blade Collar Polo ($95)

Vessel’s Blade Collar Polo | Vessel Golf

The Blade Collar Polo is by far the sleekest option in the lineup and also the most breathable. Vessel built it from Lux Air, a 100% recycled polyester mesh-like knit that sits weightlessly and moves without resistance. The blade collar gives it a contemporary, athletic profile that reads more like activewear than a traditional golf shirt.

At $95 it is also the most affordable polo in the collection, which makes sense given the simpler construction.

Performance Tech Tee ($59)

Vessel Golf’s Performance Tech Tee | Vessel Golf

The Tech Tee is the most versatile piece in the collection and the easiest entry point into the brand. It is built from a 93% recycled polyester and 7% spandex blend called Signature Stretch, with a relaxed fit and 4-way stretch. The same laser-cut ventilation from the high-end polos shows up here, which tells you Vessel is not cutting corners on the lower-priced pieces.

It works on the range, in the gym, on a flight, or just running errands. The tonal branding keeps it clean enough to wear anywhere without looking like a walking advertisement.

It's great for anyone who wants a premium athletic tee that can go from the driving range to the rest of the day without a wardrobe change. But it is a t-shirt for $59. The tech is there, but that is still a lot to spend on something without a collar. If you are buying it as a range shirt or a travel layer, the value makes more sense. If you are just buying it to wear around the house, you might want to pause.

Performance 5-Pocket Pant ($139)

Vessel Performance 5-Pocket Pants | Paul Liberatore

Vessel's entry into bottoms is the 5-Pocket Pant, built from Lux Motion fabric, a precision blend of 55% recycled polyester and 45% stretch fiber. The details here are more than you could ever imagine. There is a hidden phone pocket, a nonslip waistband lining to keep your shirt tucked through a full round, and a tailored slim fit that holds its structure. Subtle grosgrain detailing carries the same craft from the bag line into the clothing. It even has wrinkle resistance, which means they are the kind of pants you can wear on a travel day and step off the plane looking put together.

However, there are a few drawbacks. The sizing is unusual. Instead of standard waist and inseam measurements, Vessel uses S-M-L sizing. For reference, a Large is a 34-inch waist, XL is 35 inches, and XXL is 37 inches. All sizes have a 30-inch inseam. If you need a specific inseam length, this could get tricky.

Performance 5-Pocket Short ($109)

Vessel’s 5-Pocket Shorts | Vessel Golf

The 5-Pocket Short uses the exact same Lux Motion fabric as the pant and carries over all the same features, including the nonslip waistband and hidden phone pocket. The 9-inch inseam hits the sweet spot between a modern athletic cut and traditional golf length. It is not too short, not too long.

The taupe colorway is a nice addition here that the pants do not offer, giving you a slightly warmer, more casual option for summer rounds.

They are great for a warm-weather golfer who wants the utility of a 5-pocket design, premium stretch, and a clean silhouette. However, the same sizing caveat applies to the pants. The S-M-L model works for most people, but if you are between sizes or have a longer inseam, ordering might take some trial and error.

Does it actually feel like a Vessel product?

This is the real question. When a bag company makes shirts, does the DNA transfer?

Surprisingly, yes. Vessel's hallmark has always been understated luxury. The materials and the silhouette speak louder than the logo. This apparel line follows that exact playbook. The branding is so subtle you have to hunt for it. The construction details, like welded plackets and grosgrain trim, feel deliberate rather than decorative. Every piece is made from recycled polyester, a quiet sustainability commitment that they are not even heavily promoting.

It does not feel like they licensed their name to a blank apparel manufacturer. It feels like they actually thought about what a Vessel shirt should be and then built it.

Who's going to love this

If you are already a Vessel customer, this is an easy yes. The quality is consistent with what they do in bags and accessories, and the minimalist aesthetic will fit right into a wardrobe built around clean, premium gear.

If you are new to the brand, the Tech Polo or the Tech Tee is a low-risk way to find out what Vessel is about. Both pieces give you the full picture of what they are going for without committing to the full kit.

Who should probably pass

Golfers who like bold patterns, bright colors, or prominent logos will find this collection underwhelming. There is nothing loud here. If you want people to know what brand you are wearing from across the fairway, this is not your line.

Also, if you are very particular about pant sizing and need a specific inseam, the S-M-L model on the bottoms could be a dealbreaker. Try before you commit if you can.

Final verdict

Vessel's SS26 apparel line is a strong first move. The pricing is premium across the board, and the sizing on the bottoms is something you will want to think through before ordering. But the materials are excellent, the branding is refreshingly restrained, and the whole collection feels as if it were built with the same care as their bags.

If you already own a Vessel bag and trust the quality, this is an easy yes. If you are new to the brand, start with the Tech Polo. It will show you exactly what they are about.

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