Georgia Tech Offers 2025 Tennessee Athlete Tarrion Grant

The 2025 recruiting class might seem like it is far away, but it is never that far for college football coaches. Georgia Tech sent an offer out to Terrion Grant, an athlete from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and this is not the first power five offer that Grant has received. Kentucky and Ole Miss, two pretty good SEC programs, have extended offers out to Grant and there are going to be more to come.

Grant plays wide receiver and defensive back for his high school and at 6-3 175 LBS, he is still growing into his frame and he will be a big-time player when the 2025 class rolls around.

Georgia Tech is hoping to improve their results on the field and hopefully set themselves up for bigger recruiting success with players like Grant. They will have an opportunity for a huge win this Saturday when Ole Miss comes to Atlanta for a big game at 3:30 on ABC.

