Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Matchup vs North Carolina
Georgia Tech vs North Carolina is nearly 24 hours away.
The Yellow Jackets and the Tar Heels are going to square off in Chapel HIll this Saturday and for the Yellow Jackets, they are trying to win their second straight game and move to 5-2. North Carolina on the other hand is hoping snap their three game losing streak. There are actually two three game losing streaks that North Carolina is trying to snap. They have a three game losing streak in the regular season and they have a three game losing streak to Georgia Tech.
Thursday is the day when Georgia Tech reveals the uniform for the upcoming game and they just revealed on social media what they plan to wear on Saturday afternoon. It will be white helmets, white uniforms, and gold pants.
If Georgia Tech wants to win on Saturday night, they are going to have to slow down North Carolina's rushing attack, which is led by the nation's third leading rusher, Omarion Hampton. North Carolina has not had a strong passing attack this season and their offenses runs through Hampton. He is capable of winning the game by himself and stopping him is one of the keys to the game on Saturday.
Hampton is a future NFL starter at running back and has 764 yards in six games this season. He is averaging nearly six yards per carry and has only one game this year in which he did not total 100 yards. Yesterday, head coach Brent Key highlighted Hampton as a great player in this offense, but also thinks there is more to this North Carolina offense than just Hampton:
"Yeah you know they're you hear about about the running back all the time time, and rightfully so. He's a good, good, good football player, a really good player. But when you look at their offense, they're pretty balanced. I think they're 55 -45 somewhere in there as far as run past. So it's not like they're lining up and running 65 -70 % of the time, you can just load the box. I mean they are gonna add in the RPOs and the And then they take their shots down the field, which, you know, their last game, they were trying to get a few more of those shots down the field vertically. So, you know, it's a challenge. We've got to be able to make sure we read our keys, we get aligned with the tempo, reading our keys. That's going to be big, especially at the second and third level, you know, for the run pass. And then we've got to be able to control the front, you know, control the game up front and not to, obviously, D -Lines is the one position that didn't have conflict run pass he played the game, so we've got to be sharp with our keys and our read"
Hampton is having a fantastic season for North Carolina and poses a huge challenge to an improved rush defense. Let's see if the Yellow Jackets can contain one of the best running backs in the country.