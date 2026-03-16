Georgia Tech Moves Into Top Three of D1 Baseball Rankings

After a 3-1 week, Georgia Tech Baseball has moved up another spot in the D1Baseball rankings. The Yellow Jackets went from 4th to 3rd this week, and now the Yellow Jackets are in the top three of all of the major college baseball rankings. UCLA and Texas are the only two teams ahead of Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech had a dominant week to move up to No. 3. They run-ruled West Georgia in their midweek matchup and then took two of three from Clemson, run-ruling the Tigers in the first game 10-0 and then beating them 9-3 in the second game. Pitching issues cost Georgia Tech the third game, but it was an impressive road series for James Ramsey's team.

Georgia Tech has another big week ahead of it. They are traveling to No. 5 Auburn for a midweek game, and then they travel to Pittsburgh for a weekend series with the Panthers. Another 3-1 week or possibly 4-0 could have the Yellow Jackets move up again.

Tech has scored 254 runs through their first 20 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 20 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 20 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets scoring average now stands at 12.7 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984. GT is outscoring its opponents 254-83 through 20 games, that +171 margin is the highest through 20 games in program history. James Ramsey still holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through this point of the season.

The Jackets have recorded 280 hits, a new Power 4 record for the BBCOR era (since 2011) through 20 games. The Jackets have hit an ACC best 58 doubles this season and are hitting doubles at a 2.9/game rate. GT hit three home runs today, bringing the season total to 47. Tech has hit multiple home runs in 14 of 20 games this season, including 21 in the last six games alone. Georgia Tech is now outscoring opponents 55-18 in games played away from home this season.

The Jackets continue their longest road trip of the season when they travel to No. 5 Auburn on Tuesday, March 17, for a 7 p.m. ET game against the Tigers. That game will be streamed on SEC Network +.