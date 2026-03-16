Top Head Coaching Candidates Coaching In March Madness | Who Makes Sense For Georgia Tech

March Madness is officially here, and while the Yellow Jackets won’t be participating in this year’s tournament, there are several coaching candidates who could be the next head coach for Georgia Tech. Let’s take a look at some of the names in the March Madness who make sense.

Jerrod Calhoun

Calhoun is a well-known name in the college ranks and has continued to guide his mid-major to new heights. The Aggies will face Villanova after winning the Mountain West conference title and going 28-6. Coach Calhoun and the Aggies earned a No.) seed. Here is more on Calhoun and why he is a top candidate.

“One of the ascending coaches in college basketball. He guided Utah State to a 26-8 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance in year one during the 2024-2025 season. This year, he has the Aggies in contention with a 24-6 record. He has recorded 20-win seasons in back-to-back years and continues to boast an efficient offense in his tenure with Utah State. Calhoun should be a highly sought-after candidate in the offseason.

Josh Schertz

Shertz has guided Saint Louis to a No.9 seed after a 28-5 finish and NO.1 in the Atlantic 10 during the regular season. The Billikens lost to Dayton in the conference tournament, but had a good enough resume to be in the tournament. Schertz has continued to put St. Louis in the tournament and as a team to watch. Here is more on Shertz and what he has done.

“A hot name on the coaching trail in college basketball. He has only been the coach for St.Louis for two short seasons, but he has the Billikens playing at a high level. He has guided St.Louis to 27 wins and looks like an NCAA tournament team. Schertz has coached at Indiana State and Lincoln Memorial. At Lincoln Memorial, he led them to 10 NCAA tournaments. At Indiana State, he guided them to a Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title since 2000. He will be a heavily sought-after coach during the hiring cycle.”

Furman Bob Richey

This is a top name to watch who has made Furman a team not to sleep on, especially in the NCAA tournament. After being a bottom dweller, head coach Bob Richey has guided Furman to multiple tourney appearances. This season, they went 22-12 and secured another 20-win season under Richey, which speaks to his longevity and ability to always have this team ready to play. Here is more on Richey.

“What he has done this year speaks volumes about how good a coach he is. After a 1-3 start to the season, he turned Furman around, winning nine of 10 games to get back to a winning record and in position to contend in the SoCon conference with a 9-4 record. Of course, there were bumps in the road and some things he had to work through with a few losing streaks in there, but that didn’t deter him from continuing to keep his team level and making the necessary adjustments to lead them to where they are today. Furman closed the season winning five of its last six games, including the SoCon tournament, which was critical if they were going to get back into the NCAA tournament. In the SoCon championship, Furman clinched a berth in the NCAA tourney with a 76-61 victory over East Tennessee State. It was their 22nd win of the season. Richey has five consecutive 20-win seasons for Furman and now another tournament berth to his credit.”

Long Island Nets Mfon Udofia

Don’t sleep on this name in terms of the coaching ranks, especially with his ties to Atlanta. Udofi starred at Miller Grove High School before coming to Georgia Tech, where he spent his four-year career. Udofia's best season came during his junior season, where he averaged a career-high 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists., Currently, Mfon Udofia is coaching the Long Island Nets, a G-League affiliate. He was announced as a head coach back in 2023. Currently, the Nets sit at No.6 in the G-League and have an 18-12 record. Why he makes sense is that he is an alum of the Yellow Jackets, has professional coaching experience, and could be relatively inexpensive for the Yellow Jackets. It is also possible that he could want to return home to his alma mater, where his stardom began.