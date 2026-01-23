Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Round Up: Who’s In and Who’s Out

Georgia Tech made a number of moves in the transfer portal to get the roster they needed to have some of the same success they had in 2025 and even take another step for the 2026 season. They made a number of splash moves and calculated additions that would position them to be a contender in the ACC. Let’s take a closer look at who is in and who is out at each position for the Ramblin Wreck.

Quarterback

In: Alberto Mendoza

Out: Aaron Philo

Running Back

In: Justice Haynes

Out: Jaime Felix

Wide Receiver

In: Jaylen Mbakwe, Jaiven Plummer, Isaiah Fuhrmann

Out: Jamauri Brice, Isaiah Canion, Bailey Stockton, Zion Taylor,

Tight End:

In: Chris Corbo, Spencer Mermans, Gavin Harris

Out: Luke Harpring

Offensive Line

In: Favour Edwin, Markell Samuel, Joseph Ionata,

Out: Peyton Joseph, Harrison Moore, Tana Alo-Tupuola, Benjamin Galloway

EDGE

In: Noah Carter, Jordan Walker, Taje McCoy

Out: None

Defensive Line

In: Tim Griffin, Tawfiq Thomas, Vincent Carroll-Jackson

Out: Blake Belin

Linebacker

In: None

Out: Tah’j Butler, Jackson Hamilton

Cornerback

In: Jonas Duclona

Out: Troy Stevenson IV

Defensive Back

In: None

Out: Christian Pritchett, D.J. Moore

Special Teams

In: Alex Bacchetta

Out: None

Who Is Still In The Portal?

Of Georgia Tech’s 17 outgoing transfers, six are still looking for homes and trying to find their next destination. The names who are yet to commit include:

- Jamauri Brice (WR)

- Jamie Felix (RB)

- Jackson Hamilton (LB)

- Troy Stevenson IV (CB)

- Blake Belin (DL)

-Benjamin Galloway (OL)

The portal window is officially closed, and there aren’t many spots left with the spring semester officially underway.

Who Committed Elsewhere?

11 former Yellow Jackets have found new homes and will play college football elsewhere in 2026. Let’s take a look at who that is and where the players have landed.

Tah’j Butler (Ole Miss)

Luke Harpring (Florida)

Harrison Moore (Florida)

Isiah Canion (Georgia)

Zion Taylor (Western Kentucky)

Peyton Joseph (Oklahoma)

Tana Alo-Tupuola (Arizona State)

Bailey Stockton (Florida)

Christian Pritchett (Kansas)

D.J. Moore (South Alabama)

Aaron Philo (Florida)

When you look at the totality of the portal for the Yellow Jackets, it was a success; they replenished key pieces on the roster and got a lot of instant impact players who can contribute to the team. Another testament to the program is that the Yellow Jackets didn’t lose a single edge rusher or special teamer to the portal. They only lost one running back, who was a backup and who rarely saw the field. They also didn’t lose a starting cornerback or one who was in the rotation to the portal. They were very strategic and did a stellar job of securing their assets while going out and getting others. After so much turnover from assistant coaches, coordinators, and position coaches, head coach Brent Key has to feel good about what the Yellow Jackets were able to do to get the team ready for the offseason and 2026. A lot of people may lower the expectations for the Yellow Jackets next fall, but they are going to only use that as fuel and motivation. That is a dangerous thing in the Brent Key era. Just ask Miami, Florida, or even Georgia about that one.

