Georgia Tech Sends Message To 2027 RB Prospect Jayden "J2" Johnson
It is never too early to look ahead to future prospects, and Georgia Tech has already started to recruit some of the prospects in the 2027 class. On Sunday, June 15th, marked the period for when colleges can start to officially talk to recruits. Georgia Tech sent a message to one of the best in the state and one of the most underrated prospects.
Johnson is already loving the Yellow Jackets and holds them in high regard early in his recruitment. The staff has continued to make him a priority and
“Man, I love Georgia Tech, they are definitely going to be a top contender in my recruitment. I appreciate the love from them. Tech is close to home, so traveling isn’t difficult whatsoever, and the coaching staff is fantastic, genuine love across the board for sure,” said Johnson.
Jayden Johnson is coming off a strong year for the Stephenson Jaguars, who made it to the semifinals in Class 3A. Johnson rushed for 1,369 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had one of his best games of the season against Luella, rushing for a career-high 217 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He had one of his best stretches of the season during the middle of the year, rushing for 100+ yards in five consecutive games going against North Clayton, Cedar Grove, Riverdale, Luella, and Douglass. Johnson has seven games where he rushed for 100+ yards in 2024.
Although an offer has not been sent out yet, Johnson has already been on campus three times since January, visiting the Yellow Jackets and participating in the camps on the Flats. I got the chance to catch up with Johnson back in February for an exclusive interview and also broke down his film. Here is a deeper look at his film and a look at him as a prospect.
Johnson will be a prospect to watch moving forward for the Jaguars with his elite IQ, speed, contact balance, burst, and vision. His ability to get north and south quickly while bouncing off defenders makes him a potent playmaker in the open field. He broke onto the scene as a sophomore is just getting started, and hasn’t even reached his full potential yet. Georgia Tech is wise in getting in early on the standout in-state prospect before he becomes a major prospect.