Georgia Tech Will Reportedly Get A Visit From Cal Transfer Wide Receiver Jaiven Plummer

Georgia Tech has lost a lot of production at the wide receiver production from the 2025 team. Malik Rutherford, Eric Rivers, and Dean Patterson all ran out of eligibility while Isiah Canion, Bailey Stockton, and others have left via the transfer portal.

The Yellow Jackets could really use some players at this position and it looks like they are going to get a visit from a transfer. According to On3 Sports Pete Nakos, Cal wide receiver Jaiven Plummer is going to visit The Flats.

Cal wide receiver Jaiven Plummer will visit Georgia Tech on Thursday, his rep @IanJohnsonAce tells @On3sports. https://t.co/wMrfFrcNOy https://t.co/32DKDWEhzb — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 12, 2026

This season for the Golden Bears, Plummer caught two passes for 86 yards this past season. He played in 80 total snaps according to PFF (Pro Football Focus) and finished with a 54.9 overall grade. The 6'3 215 LBS wide receiver would help replace some of the size that Canion had. As a high school prospect, Plummer played at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA and was ranked as the No. 759 player in the country, the No. 109 WR in the country, and the No. 19 player in the state of Virginia.

What do the Yellow Jackets need to do?

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Jaiven Plummer (center right) celebrates with wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) after catching a touchdown pass against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Wide receiver is not the only position that they Yellow Jackets could stand to add in the portal.

The biggest question has been at quarterback, and there, the Yellow Jackets' options are starting to become limited. They brought in Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula for a visit, but he has also visited Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and is expected to visit Virginia. If they don't land Pribula, it will be interesting to see where Georgia Tech pivots to at the most important position. Do they try to land an experienced passer or take a chance on an inexperienced player with some upside?

Since he entered the portal, the Yellow Jackets have been tabbed as the early favorites for former Michigan running back Justice Haynes, but he has not committed to the program as of the time of this writing. While running back is not the biggest need for Georgia Tech, Haynes would form a fantastic 1-2 punch with Malachi Hosley and the Yellow Jackets would have one of the best running back tandems not only in the ACC, but the country.

The Yellow Jackets have had a nice start to the portal on defense, but they have some questions to answer on offense, and I would expect Brent Key and the rest of the staff to start finding answers soon. For now, Georgia Tech can say that it has one of the four highest-rated portal classes in the ACC.

