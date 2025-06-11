Georgia Tech Target Zykie Helton Set To Make Commitment Decision This Afternoon
It is decision time for a major Georgia Tech offensive line target, Zykie Helton. Helton announced his top four back in May. His finalists included Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, and Alabama.
Helton began his recruitment journey initially committed to Alabama before reopening his commitment and exploring his options. The Crimson Tide remain a contender in the race with a chance to land the standout prospect.
A thing to watch here is if the official visit Helton took to campus on June 6th was enough to sway Helton to commit to the Yellow Jackets. The in-state recruiting battle remains at the forefront, especially after the Bulldogs beat out the Yellow Jackets for Zachary Lewis earlier this week. Can Georgia Tech have the same luck this past weekend with Helton?
In terms of his game, here is more on his resume as a prep athlete when I wrote about him in May.
“In terms of his resume, he’s played on two state runner-up teams with the Carrollton Trojans, including a runner-up finish this past year to Grayson. Helton will be entering into his third year starting for the Trojans this upcoming season. A thing to watch for the Yellow Jackets is Helton is the teammate of recently committed three-star linebacker CJ Gamble. They’ve played on varsity together for years.”
Georgia Tech is in a good spot on the offensive line after landing Courtlin and Courtney Heard earlier in the week. They are still filling out their roster, and if it is any indication, the Yellow Jackets will add at least two to three more prospects to the class on the offensive line. Georgia Tech still hasn’t filled the interior offensive line position in the 2026 class. On Wednesday we will find out if coach Key can get another in-state win and beat out several high-profile programs to keep a top-ranked prospect home.