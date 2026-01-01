Mario Cristobal Shares the Colorful Nick Saban Advice He Used Against Ohio State
Long before his tenure roaming the sidelines in South Florida, Miami coach Mario Cristobal was an imposing lineman for the Hurricanes—and the winner of two national championships in 1989 and 1991.
On Wednesday, Cristobal brought the spirit of Miami's golden age back in the Hurricanes' 24–14 Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State. Miami surprised many an observer by dominating the Buckeyes in the trenches, scoring the program's biggest win since 2001.
Cristobal sat for an interview with College GameDay Thursday, and recalled some colorful advice ex-Alabama coach Nick Saban gave him when he was on the Crimson Tide's staff in the mid-2010s.
"It was one of the greatest lessons under you at Alabama," Cristobal told Saban. "You used to tell us all the time, 'Mass kicks ass,' right? We did get some big, massive guys—I guess the best way to say it, coach, is we're getting better."
The Hurricanes' linemen were all over the All-ACC team this season. Defensive end Reuben Bain Jr., offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, and defensive end Akheem Mesidor made the first team, while Miami put two linemen each on the second and third teams.
This is now Ole Miss or Georgia's problem, as the Hurricanes will battle the winner of the Sugar Bowl in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8.