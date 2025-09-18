Recruits React To Georgia Tech's Win Over Clemson Last Saturday
A lot of buzz surrounding Georgia Tech after their win over ACC favorite, the Clemson Tigers. Let's hear from some potential future Yellow Jackets to see how their experience went.
1. 2027 DB Jakaleb Stegall (Tennessee Valley)
1. What were thoughts about the atmosphere?
"The atmosphere was one of a kind and having everybody on the same intense level, is what i want to be apart of."
2. How's your relationship with Coach Peoples (DB Coach)?
"He's was very welcoming, still building. After the game he was still home welcoming."
3. Did you connect with any active players or recruits at the game, if so how did it go?
"I did, Omar Daniels and my boy Rod Shelley was building a relationship with me and gave me a pic and a few words of encouragement."
4. Favorite thing about the visit?
"The way the coaches were welcoming, and just the whole visit was just one of a kind."
5. Did it fee like home?
"Definitely felt like home. This the second time being in The Flats for a big upset."
2028 WR Havyn Searels (Dalton High School)
1. What were thoughts about the atmosphere?
"The atmosphere was amazing the fans, the chants, and the energy."
2. Did you connect with any active players or recruits at the game, if so how did it go?
"I connected with a couple recruits at the game it went very good"
3. Favorite thing about the visit? / Did it feel like home?
"My favorite thing about the visit was definitely the atmosphere. It felt like home, somewhere you would always want to be."
2027 QB Ethan Tisdale (Heard County)
1. What were thoughts about the atmosphere?
"That “White Out” atmosphere was great and what a game! Coach Key has really started changing the culture at GT and I see a lot of similarities between him and my head coach, Shane Lasseter. Both emphasize the importance of hard work, toughness, and grit."
2. Thoughts on Haynes King performance. Do you see any similarities in your games?
"Haynes King is the man! He’s tough as nails, isn’t flashy, is a great leader and teammate, doesn’t care about stats, and does what it takes to win. I really look up to him bc our style of play is so similar. People tell me all the time that I remind them of him, and I absolutely take that as a compliment. I have never played on a team where I was able to be a pocket passer, so I just learned to improvise and throw on the run. My dad has always told me that I’m a football player first and a QB second, so I try to play that way."
3. Did you connect with any active players or recruits at the game, if so how did it go? Or Coach Weinke?
"GameDay visit interactions are pretty limited because the coaches are focused on what they have to do, but I did get to talk with Coach Weinke and Coach Faulkner for a few minutes which was cool. I like Coach Weinke a lot but it’s recruiting, so we are both getting to know one another to see if I’m a good fit for GT."
4. Did it feel like home?
"I’m from Heard County so Atlanta feels like the farthest thing from “home” but I could see myself going to school there. They have majors I’m interested in and the football continues to impress.
At the end of the day, I can only control how I play each and every Friday night, and I have trust that God will open the right doors for me if I continue to be consistent and faithful. QB recruiting is much more selective and different than any other position, so it’s slow and methodical for the coaches and players. I’m just a junior, I’m not 6’3+ so I don’t pass everyone’s “eye test”, but I believe in myself and know I can play at that level. Finding a “college home” is a process that’s just started for me and my family, so we are gonna enjoy it and pray for clarity when the time comes."
2028 QB Cannon Robbinson (Westlake)
1. What were thoughts about the atmosphere?
"The atmosphere was great really energetic and supportive, it definitely stood out."
2. Thoughts on Haynes King performance. Do you see any similarities in your games?
"I thought Haynes King played really well. I noticed his ability to extend plays and keep composure, which is something I try to do in my own game too."
3. Did you connect with any active players or recruits at the game, if so how did it go? Or Coach Weinke?
"Yes, I had the chance to connect with a few players and recruits. Everyone was welcoming, and the conversations went smoothly. Coach Weinkie and I had a great conversation."
4.Did it feel like home?
"Yes, it definitely had that “home” feeling. The people, environment, and overall vibe made me feel home."
2029 DB Cameron Sutton (Mount Pisgah)
1.What were your thoughts about the atmosphere?
"It was an amazing experience. The energy was great all the fans showed up. It was a great game."
2.Thoughts on Omar Daniels?
"Omar had a great game . I definitely like his play style very physical and knows how to create turnovers."
3. What's your relationship like with Coach People or Coach Bryant?
"I didn’t really get a chance to meet the coaches but , I would love to in the future."
4. Did it feel like home?
"Definitely felt comfortable. I could definitely see myself going there."