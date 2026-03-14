Three NFL Teams Are Showing The Most Interest In Georgia Tech's Haynes King Leading Up to The Draft

Haynes King has a chance to be one of the major steals of the NFL Draft. He has continued to perform at a high level and raise his stock. On Friday, Haynes King participated in the individual work of the Pro Day after a stellar showing in Indianapolis where he ran a 4.46 40 yard dash, which was the second fastest time at the combine. It was also the sixth fastest time for a quarterback in the history of the combine.

The ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Player Of The Year was certainly on point at the Pro day in the individual drills. He was pretty accurate throwing the ball, hitting variations of different routes like the wheel, comebacks, over routes, crossers, digs, slants, posts, and more. Here is a look at what he was able to do.

A stellar day for Haynes King who only had two incompletions all day. Throws an extremely accurate deep ball pic.twitter.com/gzvvLArklt — Najeh Wilkins (@najehwilk) March 13, 2026

King met with the media after his day was over and revealed NFL teams he has heard from in the process and has met with. He has heard from the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and New England Patriots.

Teams that he’s met with:

-Bills

-Cowboys

-Patriots https://t.co/Ybzgb8iWvQ — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) March 13, 2026

King talked aout his dazzling 40 time and how it makes him smile when he hears about it and his performance at his pro day.

“I'm still hearing about it, but since I was coming out high school, pretty much, I was running that time. So it wasn't new to me. It wasn't new to the people that have been around me for a while. But to put it on a big stage like that and to show, I got some wheels with me as well. It feels good, but every now and then I'm still hearing about it, which makes you smile a little bit,” said King.

“Just like I've done today, came out here, competed and just throw it well. Like I said, everybody knows I'm very athletic and especially after the 40, they probably jotted that down a little bit that I can run. I came out here pro day and know, balled out, threw it well, came out good. ah I think I had probably like two incompletions. Both of them, you know, I missed good. You know, there were deep balls and then missed long, not short. So that's always good.”





Head coach Brent Key continues to support his quarterback and talk highly of him after the pro day and about a month away from the NFL Draft.

“I've watched him play quarterback for three years. He’s done a pretty good job. I mean, he's the ACC Player of the Year. Stats as good as anybody in the country. I think the great thing about Haynes is...when you look at him when he got here three years ago, and to now, very rarely can see a college football player in his fifth and sixth year, especially at that position, continue to develop from a fundamental standpoint, improve himself, continue to raise the ceiling, and that's what I'll tell the guys here. I don't have any doubt in my mind that it'll continue to happen. A lot of of them will say the same thing,” said Key.