Three Star DL Wesley Gover Sets An Official Visit With The Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech will host a standout defensive lineman from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. Wesley Gover is set to go on an official visit to the Flats on June 5-7.

Gover is a three-star prospect, the No.23 player in Alabama, the No.81 defensive lineman, with an 88 overall rating, per 247Sports. He had a big time season for Thompson, who won the state championship in 2025. They defeated Opelika. Gover finished his junior season with 65 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, and 2.5 sacks. He is massive at 6’3 and 290 pounds.

The Yellow Jackets are in contention with Florida State, California, and Baylor, which are other schools he has official visits set up with. He will visit Florida State first on May 29th. Then Georgia Tech on June 5th, followed by California on June 15th, and Baylor on June 19th.

What does the film say?

When you watch his tape, you see a player who has relentless pursuit in pass rush. He doesn’t always get there on the initial pass rush, but continues to pursue the quarterback to get sacks and create pressure. He does a lot of his damage in the run game, where he eats up space and can close down on gaps and run lanes for running backs. There are a number of plays where he is just living in the backfield and taking away lanes for the running back. Gover is also a good one-on-one tackler and rarely misses once he gets his hands on opposing players. He uses his strength to get in the backfield and often overpowers offensive linemen with his strong bull rush and hands. The area where he can continue to add is a couple of pass rush moves that he can go to, where he can use against offensive linemen to generate pressure, especially at the next level, because it will be difficult to overpower offensive linemen at the collegiate level who have the same size and stature as you. Overall, he is a good prospect with strong upside.

A good thing for the Yellow Jackets is that Thompson is one of the powerhouse programs in Alabama, and they produce defensive linemen at a high level. They can at least bet that Gover will be a prospect that they can come in and develop, and he can be a contributor to the team. His upside is there, and he will continue to add to his game. He will be a name to watch moving forward.