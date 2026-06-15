Who's Next: Three Targets Who Could Join Georgia Tech's 2027 Recruiting Class

Georgia Tech has been on another level when it comes to recruiting and bringing in prospects to solidify its 2027 class. As things begin to wrap up for OV season and commitments, the Yellow Jackets could be primed to land three more players. Let’s take a look at who that could be, potentially.

Four-Star OT Joshua Sam-Epelle

This one is probably the most sure-fire out of the group, especially after receiving at least three predictions to land with Georgia Tech from experts in the industry. Sam-Epelle is massive at 6’8 and 300+ pounds and plays for one of the best teams in the state of Georgia. When you take a look at the tape, you see a mover in the run game with a great initial punch on his blocks, leading all the way upfield.

As a pass blocker, he is one of the best you will find, with an elite dropkick and ability to finish blocks all the way to the ground. Head coach Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets have been high on Sam-Epelle for a while, and it looks like the April 10th visit is paying dividends, heightening their chances of landing him. The consensus four-star prospect will have a big decision to make.

Four-Star DL Justin Weeks

Today on social media, Weeks announced on his social media a top three that includes North Carolina, Clemson, and Georgia Tech. Coming out of his official visit with the Yellow Jackets, Weeks received multiple RPM predictions to land with the Yellow Jackets. This will be a recruitment to watch to see if a decision is imminent or if he will wait a little while to see. Regardless, the Yellow Jackets sit in a really good spot to keep Weeks home and to come to the Flats.

Four-Star LB Cole Crawford

This will be a rather interesting recruitment ot watch for the Yellow Jackets, especially after Crawford postponed his official visit from Kentucky and opted for the Yellow Jackets. Crawford is a consensus four-star prospect who plays for North Georgia powerhouse Cartersville.

Crawford finished his junior year with 55 tackles, five QB hurries, four tackles for loss, two passes defensed, and an interception. He is an extremely physical linebacker who can play multiple positions and also extend out in coverage. There is not a lot of buzz coming out of his visit, but he can be a name to watch and would be a piece the Yellow Jackets can build around for the foreseeable future.