Georgia Tech Transfers Who Will Play the Biggest Roles in 2026

Georgia Tech had its best season in close to a decade a season ago when they won nine games and made their third straight bowl game, but there was frustration with the way that the season ended, losing four of their last five games and missing out on a chance to play in the ACC Championship game. The Yellow Jackets are having to replace both coordinators, their starting quarterback, most of their receiver room, and the interior of their offensive line, not to mention key players on defense.

But the transfer portal does exist and Georgia Tech attacked the positions they needed and feel good about where they are heading into the fall. Which of these new transfers are going to play the biggest roles this season?

1. QB Alberto Mendoza

Brent Key sounded pretty confident that Mendoza was going to be the Yellow Jackets quarterback this season and he performed the best of the QB's in the spring game. Mendoza looked confident and accurate during the spring game and did not get to show off his dual-threat ability, which wil be very important for this offense in the fall.

Replacing Haynes King is not easy, but it is Mendoza's job to lose and he has the talent to have a big seaon on The Flats.

2. RB Justice Haynes

Haynes was one of the best running backs in the country last season at Michigan, but unfortunately saw his season cut short with an injury. Getting Haynes was one of the biggest portal wins of the offseason for any team and given Georgia Tech's propensity for running the ball, Haynes could have an All-American type of season for the Yellow Jackets in 2026.

3. WR Isaiah Fuhrman

We have discussed the losses that Georgia Tech has had in their receiver room and their big addition was Elon transfer Isaiah Fuhrman. Fuhrman is a big body on the outside and a physical presence at receiver and was super productive at the FCS level. He was banged up during the spring, but Fuhrman is going to have a chance to be one of the top pass catchers on this team this season.

4. OL Joseph Ionata

Ionata was one of the big commitments for Georgia Tech in the portal. Coming over from Alabama, Ionata is expected to be the starting center for the Yellow Jackets this season, replacing Harrison Moore and Tana Alo-Tupuola. Ionata was praised this spring for the job he has done, and he is going to be a very important player for Georgia Tech this season.

5. DL Tawfiq Thomas

When you hear Brent Key talk about the transformation of the defensive line for Georgia Tech, Tawfiq Thomas is the name that comes to mind. Key has emphasized the point of attack and stopping the run as one of the things this team has to do better this season, and Thomas should be one of the key players in helping them do that.

6. DB Jaylen Mbakwe

Jaylen Mbakwe has not played a snap yet for Georgia Tech, but he already might be the best athlete on the team. Mbakwe is one of the fastest players in the country and has first-round NFL talent as a cornerback. A former five-star prospect, Mbakwe should take over one of the spots left open by Ahmari Harvey or Rodney Shelley, as well as be a special teams returner and potentially a gadget player on offense.