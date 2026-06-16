Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Tech sits near the top of the conference halfway through June

A month ago, Georgia Tech did not have much of a recruiting class to speak of. They only had three commitments, and their class ranked at the bottom of the ACC.

Things have changed since then.

The Yellow Jackets have surged over the past few weeks and now have one of the ACC's best classes, and I don't think that they are done.

Over the past week, Georgia Tech has added four-star DL Jamar Thompson, three-star IOL Jaiden Thompson, three-star edge Kalib Spivey, three-star WR Bryan Porter, three star OT Braylin Mills, three star LB Jason Crenshaw, three-star LB Noah Renes, three-star WR Antwan Lockett, and three-star DL Adrian Williams.

Updated Rankings (as of 6/16, rankings courtesy of 247Sports)

Miami (No. 2 nationally) Virginia Tech (No. 7) Clemson (No. 9) California (No. 19) Georgia Tech (No. 24) Louisville (No. 27) Pittsburgh (No. 29) Duke (No. 34) Syracuse (No. 39) NC State (No. 40) Wake Forest (No. 42) Boston College (No. 43) North Carolina (No. 44) Stanford (No. 52) Virginia (No. 57) Florida State (No. 58) SMU (No. 66)

When we last talked about the rankings, Georgia Tech was 9th in the ACC and 36th nationally. They have since jumped into the top five of the conference and are trending for a few more players.

Over the past couple of days, the Yellow Jackets have been receiving predictions to land a few of the top targets on the board. Four-star OT Joshua Sam-Epelle is one of the top players in the state of Georgia and one of the top OL in the country and he would be a massive addition (literally) to the class for Georgia Tech. Can Brent Key and his staff beat out multiple SEC programs for him? The crystal ball at 247Sports is on Georgia Tech for now, but keep in mind those can always be wrong.

According to 247Sports, Sam-Epelle is the No. 112 prospect in the country, the No. 16 OT in the country, and the No. 8 player in the state of Georgia.

Other prospects who have received predictions to land on The Flats are four-star Justin Weeks and four-star LB Cole Crawford. Weeks and Crawford are both in-state prospects, with Weeks ranking as the No. 281 prospect on the 247Sports Composite, the No. 34 DL in the country, and the No. 30 player in the state of Georgia. Crawford ranks as a four-star prospect on the 247Sports Composite, ranking as the No. 336 prospect in the country, the No. 26 linebacker, and the No. 36 player in the state of Georgia.

If, and I stress if, the Yellow Jackets can close on the rest of these prospects, their class will be inching towards the top 15.

The Yellow Jackets have been doing very well on the recruiting trail, and their message seems to be landing with the top prospects that they are after. Recruiting high school is the name of the game, and how Key wants to build the program, especially within the state of Georgia, and they are hitting those goals.

Georgia Tech has momentum on the trail right now and if they keep this up, they could even top their 2025 class, which was one of the best in program history.