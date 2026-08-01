Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings: Where is Georgia Tech Entering Fall Camp?

While recruiting never truly stops in college football, it is put on hold for a little bit in August as fall camp gets underway. The summer months of June and July are when the majority of commitments happen in the current landscape of college football and things have not changed much over the course of the last month.

Georgia Tech still holds one of the top classes in the ACC, and at 26 commitments, there is not a lot of room for more prospects. Brent Key and his staff were hard at work putting together a strong class for the program, and while they might not be done just yet, they already have a strong group. What they will be focused on until the early signing period is evaluating senior tape of the guys they have committed, seeing if there are any potential additions out there, and making sure they hold on to the prospects who are in the class.

When you have a class like Georgia Tech's, with multiple blue-chip players committed, other programs are undoubtedly going to try and poach some of them. It will be up to the Yellow Jackets staff to prevent that from happening.

Updated Rankings (as of 8/1, rankings courtesy of 247Sports)

Miami (No. 2 nationally) Clemson (No. 13) Virginia Tech (No. 15) California (No. 23) Georgia Tech (No. 26) Florida State (No. 35) Pittsburgh (No. 36) Syracuse (No. 39) NC State (No. 40) Duke (No. 44) Louisville (No. 45) Wake Forest (No. 47) North Carolina (No. 50) Boston College (No. 51) Stanford (No. 52) Virginia (No. 70) SMU (No. 87)

Not much has changed over the course of the last month. The Yellow Jackets have not added any commitments and have dipped from No. 24 to No. 26, but still hold a top five class in the conference and are still nine spots above Florida State, the next closest ACC team. Georgia Tech is closer to jumping Cal for the No. 4 spot in the conference than falling behind FSU.

I think one thing I am going to monitor is the impact that recently hired assistant wide receivers coach DeAndre Hopkins has on the recruiting trail, if any. As a former NFL All-Pro and one of the best players at his position this century, he could make a big impact and I think Georgia Tech could use an influx of talent at the position. Given that they are at 26 commitments, there might not be much room, but Hopkins could give Georgia Tech even more juice when it comes to recruiting.

Miami continues to set the pace in the conference and will almost certainly earn the top spot in the ACC, if not the entire country. Fresh off of a national championship appearance, Miami currently has five five-star prospects committed. The only other ACC program with a five-star prospect committed is Clemson and they have one.

Clemson, Virginia Tech, and California are the only other ACC teams inside the top 25 of the rankings.