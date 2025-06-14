Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings: How Does Each Team Look Halfway Through June?
We are almost at the halfway point in the month of June and the biggest month in college football recruiting continues to roll on.
For Georgia Tech, they have turned two big official visit weekends into commitments and Brent Key and the rest of his staff are hoping that this weekend will produce even more. The Yellow Jackets are looking to follow up one of the best classes in program history with another top-25 class as the program continues its upward trajectory.
So where does the Yellow Jackets class rank right now? They are 50th in the country and No. 12 in the ACC. Georgia Tech has nine commitments right now (eight from the state of Georgia) and more could be on the way.
Heading into this weekend, Georgia Tech seems to be trending for a couple of 2026 targets along the defensive line, a position where they do not have a commitment yet. This week, 2026 defensive linemen Alex Willis and 2026 edge Chris Carbin have both picked up 247Sports crystal ball predictions to land with Georgia Tech. Crystal ball predictions are never a guarantee, but it does show that both of these recruitments are trending toward Georgia Tech.
Willis is a three-star prospect who plays at the First Academy in Orlando (FL) and he is rated as the No. 1079 player in the country, the No. 112 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 131 player in the state of Florida. He is reportedly taking official visits to NC State (this weekend), Mississippi State, and Michigan State for the rest of the summer. He has visited UCF and Georgia Tech this summer.
Carbin plays at Hillgrove Hill School (GA) and is the No. 680 player in the country, the No. 66 edge in the country, and the No. 79 player in the state of Georgia. He is reportedly visiting Baylor this weekend, Louisville next weekend, and South Florida next weekend.
Right now, Clemson continues to lead the conference in recruiting and have the top class in the ACC, but Miami has a chance to close in on them. Mario Cristobal has had the top class in the ACC in each of the last three seasons and will challenge Clemson at the top.
SMU, North Carolina, and Cal round out the top five. SMU seems like the school that has the best chance of staying there, as the program has done a really good job on the trail under head coach Rhett Lashlee. Where will North Carolina finish under Bill Belichick in his first full recruiting class?
Stanford, Syracuse, Pitt, Boston College, and Louisviile round out the top ten, with Florida State at 11. Georgia Tech still has a little ways to go to catch up to these programs and get into the top ten in the ACC, but they also have fewer commitments than every school ranked above them.
A school that is trending down in recruiting is Virginia Tech. They lost four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren this week and are now down to three commitments, which is the fewest in the ACC. The Hokies are at the bottom of the conference right now, which is a strange sight to see. Will they be able to overcome that and climb the rankings?
ACC Football Recruiting Rankings (as of 6/14, courtesy of 247Sports)
1. Clemson
2. Miami
3. SMU
4. North Carolina
5. Cal
6. Stanford
7. Syracuse
8. Pittsburgh
9. Boston College
10. Louisville
11. Florida State
12. Georgia Tech
13. Duke
14. NC State
15. Virginia
16. Wake Forest
17. Virginia Tech