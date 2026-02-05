Which Recruits From Georgia Tech’s 2026 Class Will Make The Biggest Impact

With signing day officially over and in the books, let’s take a look at the Yellow Jackets recruits and who can make an impact from Day 1 next fall.

Jeffar Jean-Noel

He received a nice boost in the updated rankings for 247Sports, being donned a four-star prospect. He brings the Yellow Jackets total to four players with a 90 rating or higher for the 2026 class. Jean-Noel has a chance to make an impact year 1 for the Yellow Jackets. He has next-level speed and is dynamic with the ball in his hands. During his senior season, he finished with 60 catches for 824 yards and six touchdowns. Jean-Noel started the season with three consecutive games of at least 100 receiving yards. He had his best game in the season opener against Florida Powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna, going off for 11 catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns. With Bailey Stockton gone, Jean-Noel could carve out a role on special teams and be a punt returner for a team early on. Georgia Tech has been desperately needing someone who could make an impact there, and he seems fit for the role.

Nathan Agyemang

I know the Yellow Jackets went and got three players from the transfer portal to help the tight end room unit, and the experience they have in Chris Corbo, Spencer Mermans, and Gavin Harris, which will make it tough. However, Agyemang is a different breed with his 6’5 and 230-pound frame. He was clocked in high school running a 20 miles per hour on a touchdown reception against Centennial this past year. He is explosive and brings a different flavor to the Yellow Jackets offense which is a stellar receiving tight end. He just makes plays, and it feels like it will be hard to keep him off the field.

Jordan Woods

The edge rusher position was hit hard in the portal, and a lot of players are coming back, but Jordan Woods is one of the few coming in who could crack the rotation. He is 6’4 and 220 pounds and already has a college-ready body coming in. Sure he can add strength and power but his elite first step will be tough to keep him off the field. He is also a bit of a tweener and can play multiple positions, not just edge rusher. Woods is a three-star prospect, but that doesn’t do him justice with how talented he is and what he can contribute. Expect Woods to make some kind of an impact.

Kealon Jones

The Yellow Jackets didn’t get a safety from the transfer portal in the 2026 cycle. Georgia Tech is leaning on a lot of youth. Tae Harris and Fenix Felton spent a significant amount of time and got their feet wet. They look like shoo-ins to be the starters next fall. However, Kealon Jones has the opportunity to make some plays and be potentially used in certain packages. He is very skilled and has a knack for making big plays in the secondary. Georgia Tech has been no stranger to playing young guys and letting them see the field early, especially in the secondary. You look at Harris and Felton, who were backups to starters Clayton Powell-Lee and Omar Daniels, but were ready for their opportunities when they came. It feels like Jones will be in that same spot to see the field and contribute early.

Honorable mention: Jaedyn Terry

I didn’t mention him because it could be tough for such an experienced cornerback room coming back. We saw Elgin Sessions and Dalen Penson, despite being very talented, get limited time on the gridiron in 2026. The room is deep, but Terry is uber talented with his 6’3 and 175-pound frame and will be tough to keep on the field. He will be an intriguing player to watch.

