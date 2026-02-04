Georgia Tech Post Portal Position Review: Secondary

Georgia Tech made limited moves to bolster its secondary in the transfer portal. For good reason, what they have coming back, the recruiting class, and the veterans who have played it, is another position of strength for the Yellow Jackets. Let’s take a look at the secondary after the portal and evaluate how it looks heading into the offseason.

Departures

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Micah Mays Jr. (7) takes a hit from Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Ahmari Harvey (3) during the third quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

In terms of departures, Georgia Tech lost defensive backs Christian Pritchett (Kansas) and D.J Moore (South Alabama) to the transfer portal. Both players predominantly played reserved roles for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech did lose two starting cornerbacks in Rodney Shelley and Ahmari Harvey, who ran out of eligibility. They will return Zach Tobe, Savion Riley, Daiquan White, Kelvin Hill, Jon Mitchell, Dalen Penson, and Elgin Sessions as some players to watch who are returning.

Additions

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls cornerback Jonas Duclona (3) reacts after an interception against the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The lone addition to the secondary for the Yellow Jackets was USF cornerback Jonas Duclona. Here is more on Duclona when I wrote about him.

“Duclona is a standout defensive back, formerly of USF. He finished his junior season with 35 tackles, four passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble. He recorded at least four games with five or more tackles in 2025. Duclona is rated as the No.6 best corner available in the transfer portal.

When you break down his numbers even more on Pro Football Focus (PFF), you can’t help but be impressed. Duclona finished with a 74.6 defensive grade, 79.2 coverage grade, and an 89.5 pass rush grade on 581 snaps. He also added 11 defensive stops for 2025. It was his best graded year on PFF for his three-year career after starting with Wisconsin.”

Duclona provides much-needed depth to the room for the Yellow Jackets and a veteran presence that the program needed.

In terms of the class for the Yellow Jackets in 2026 at the cornerback position, it is very impressive. Georgia Tech brought in blue-chip prospects Traeviss Stevenson and Jaedyn Terry, who are both stellar cornerbacks with ballhawk skills. The Yellow Jackets also added Ladarious Crummity, who was a three-star prospect from Florida.

At safety, the Yellow Jackets bring back Tae Harris and Fenix Felton, who got a lot of playing time as freshmen. Jayden Barr and Will Kiker will also return to the backend for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets brought in Kealon Jones as a main recruit of the 2026 class at safety. There were no additions to safety for the Yellow Jackets in the portal.

Overall, the secondary should be a position the Yellow Jackets should be comfortable with in 2026, with the veterans, a sprinkle of youth at the positions.

More Georgia Tech News: