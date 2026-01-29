Winners and Losers From Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Efforts

Georgia Tech did a lot to ensure its roster would be competent and competitive heading into the offseason. They were strategic and made a number of moves that would help them become a better team. You can credit a lot of people for that, who made that a possibility. With that being said, let’s take a look at some winners and losers from Georgia Tech’s transfer portal efforts.

Winners: Head Coach Brent Key

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key during the second half against Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Coach Key did a great job of managing the roster and making sure he built the roster in a way that the team could be competitive. The Yellow Jackets graduated a number of players and lost 17 to the portal. That didn’t stop Key from making a number of moves to bring top guys like Justice Haynes, Noah Carter, Jaylen Mbakwe, Jonas Duclona, Alberto Mendoza, and Tim Griffin. Georgia Tech finished with the No.6 transfer portal class in the ACC, according to 247Sports. It was a masterclass of how to retool your roster while not being back in full rebuild mode. We have to still look at how the team performs in 2026, but it was a good way to see how to change a team where they are prepared and at least competitive.

Winners: Georgia Tech fan base

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils fans cheer during the second half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

There were a lot of unknowns with all of the changes to the roster and coaching staff this past offseason about who would be in place and what the team would look like. The Yellow Jackets just had their best season in over a decade. Georgia Tech is also more in the national spotlight with a 36% increase in viewership this past year. The Yellow Jackets ranked second in the ACC, behind only national champion runner-up Miami Hurricanes. This is a team that people want to see. For the fan base, they get the chance to see a new iteration of the team under head coach Brent Key, but one that could be even better than the 2025 model. Georgia Tech has a number of high-stakes games that will be on the national stage and a chance to showcase its team.

Losers: Graham Knowles

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, competition is good for everyone, but Knowles would have been the prospective starter as it appeared the Yellow Jackets weren’t adding another guy. Georgia Tech waited until after the national championship was over to grab Alberto Mendoza from Indiana. It was a great pickup for the Yellow Jackets to help out the room. It did make Georgia Tech better. For Knowles, that now brings in likely an open competition between the two. Knowles has patiently waited for his turn to be a starting quarterback for the Yellow Jackets for the past two seasons, but he will have to clear another hurdle in order to fulfill that.

Losers: Young Linebackers

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) reacts after a missed field goal by Clemson Tigers place kicker Nolan Hauser (81) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Yellow Jackets brought in three young, impressive linebackers in the 2026 class that should be great contributors in the future. Kymani Morales, Braylon Outlaw, and CJ Gamble all have bright futures. However, with Kyle Efford, E.J. Lightsey, Cayman Spaulding, and Melvin Jordan IV, all are experienced and good linebackers. Barring any injuries, it will be tough for the young linebackers to earn playing time in 2026. The best bet will likely be on special teams, unless one of them dazzles in the spring and makes it hard to ignore. It won’t be until 2027 when these linebackers will likely have a chance.

