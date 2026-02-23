Four Star EDGE Ba'Roc Willis Has Set An Official Visit To Georgia Tech



Georgia Tech is less than one month from spring football, but that hasn’t stopped them from setting up official visits with prospects. One of them is elite edge rusher Ba’Roc Willis, who was a former Alabama commit early in his recruiting cycle. He backed off his pledge last January and reopened his commitment.

Willis is set to be on the Flats for an official visit on May 29-31st, per multiple sources. It will be a big recruiting weekend for the Yellow Jackets program. A spring visit is still in the works for Willis, who is trying to come to campus during the spring.

According to 247Sports, Willis is a four-star prospect, the No. 8 player in Alabama, the No.16 LB, and the No.234 player nationally with a 90 overall rating. The 6’3 and 220-pound linebacker is one of the best rushers you will find in this class. His relentless motor, disruptiveness, and ability to bend and use a multitude of pass-rush moves make him an elite player. He has a chance to be elite at the next level.

On the field, Willis played at an elite level, finishing with 125 tackles, 26 QB hurries, 23 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a pass defensed. He had one of his best games against St.Clair County (AL), where he recorded eight tackles, four QB hurries, and two sacks. Willis has three multi-sack games and three games where he finished with at least `10 sacks. To say he is a terror would be an understatement. Willis won a state championship with the Moody Blue Devils in 2025 but transferred this offseason to the Pell City Panthers after former head coach Jake Ganus left.

In his short three-year career, Willis has 299 tackles, 63.5 tackles for loss, 35 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and a fumble return for a touchdown. He fits what the Yellow Jackets want, which is a game wrecker and one that can constantly make plays. It won’t be easy with prominent programs like Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, and even Alabama all in the race. However, getting an official visit is massive for the Yellow Jackets as they look to add a blue-chip prospect to their defensive line for the first time in a while.

Edge rusher and the defensive line have been an area they have struggled in the past few years, but the development of the young guys and what the Yellow Jackets got in the portal could make a difference in showing prospects like Willis how much the position has changed. It is certainly a recruitment to follow.

More Georgia Tech News: