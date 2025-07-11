Woodruff (SC) 2027 RB Aiden Gibson Reacts To Georgia Tech Offer
Recruiting is in full effect for the 2027 class for the Yellow Jackets. This past week, Georgia Tech offered a top running back from South Carolina, Aiden Gibson, and he gave his reaction to his offer from the Yellow Jackets.
“Getting that phone call was cool. He texted me and we talked for a minute about Georgia Tech. He checked in on me, and they liked my size and how I could run the ball and catch the ball out of the backfield. Building a relationship with running backs coach Norval McKenzie was great,” said Gibson. “He was great and cool to talk to, he seems like a funny guy. I like how they run the ball at that school, and overall, their education also.”
“It’s another school I love to watch, I study them a lot, and the running back coach is and sounds like an awesome person, getting offered by that school. I like the way they treat their running back. When watching their film, they like to run the ball, and as an RB, that’s what you like.”
Gibson plans on getting down to Atlanta for a game-day visit in the fall and checking out the Yellow Jackets in person.
“Yes I do plan to be there for a game day visit,” said Gibson.
So who is Aiden Gibson?
Gibson is a running back who plays for Woodruff High School in South Carolina He had a productive freshman campaign, rushing for 765 yards and seven touchdowns, but improved and last year took a big jump forward.
Gibson exploded onto the season as a sophomore, rushing for 141.4 yards per game. Gibson finished with 1,555 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns. In his final five games, he finished all five games crossing the century mark. In four of the final five games, he finished with two touchdowns.
Gibson had a career night against Chesnee in a high-scoring contest that saw 73 points. Gibson rushed for a career-high 221 yards and a career-high five touchdowns on 7.4 yards per carry. The defense didn’t have any answers for him.
Gibson already holds major offers from South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech. He is up to double-digit offers and probably will see more come in. At 6’1 and 203 pounds, Gibson is the perfect combination of size, power, strength and elusiveness. His second-level burst makes him potent and tough to stop when he gets in the open field.
So far for the 2027 class, the Yellow Jackets have offered Daviid Gabriel Georgies (Baylor, TN), Caden Waye (OLA), Quinterrius Gipson (Kell), Nigel Newkirk (Gainesville), Austin Stinson (Houston County), CJ Cowley (Hoover), and now Gibson. It is an impressive slate of running backs who all have unique traits that make them special. Georgia Tech has continued to recruit at a high level and bring in plug-and-play running backs. A few recent examples are Trelain Maddox and J.P. Powell, who have already made an impact early on in their careers. Maddox has impressed the coaching staff with his football IQ, his ability to get north and south, his downhill running ability, and his burst. Powell was impressive in the spring game back in April after graduating high school early, already making an impact just a few months later.
Georgia Tech is definitely a running back-friendly landing spot for top running backs, and the development by coach McKenzie makes it a great destination. Getting in early on a potential top running back in the 2027 class (Gibson) is vital for the Yellow Jackets, especially when recruiting the 2027 class heats up next spring.