Two Georgia Tech Alumni Make 52-Man XFL Rosters

Matthew McGavic

Three and a half months after the 2020 XFL Draft gave each of the league's eight teams a 71 man roster, the final cuts to a 52-man roster were made this past Monday, and two former Yellow Jackets have officially found their XFL home.

Defensive lineman KeShun Freeman, who played for Georgia Tech from 2014-17 made the roster for the D.C. Defenders, while defensive tackle T.J. Barnes who was on The Flats from 2009-12 landed with the New York Guardians.

While Freeman's production at Georgia Tech dipped as his collegiate playing career progressed, he was still enough of a force to garner a nod on the Georgia Tech 2010's All-Decade Defense. He amassed 159 total tackles, 20.5 for loss, 8.0 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Barnes did not post the gaudy numbers that Freeman did, but was still serviceable with 28 tackles, 5.0 for loss and 1.5 sacks in his senior year.

Both were unfortunately unable to become an NFL roster mainstay for very long post-Georgia Tech. The closest Freeman ever got was making the 90 man New Orleans Saints roster after going undrafted, only to be released as part of the final roster cuts. Barnes has seen himself bounce around the league a bit, playing in 21 combined games with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. Although he only logged 9 total tackles, 1.0 TFL and has not seen an NFL field since 2016.

The XFL begins their season on Saturday, February 8th.

