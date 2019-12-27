Georgia Tech 2010's All-Decade Team: Defense

With the second decade of the millennium coming to a close in just a couple days, thus ends another decade of Georgia Tech Football. The 2010's were an era that featured many peaks & valleys, including a pair of ACC Championship game berths, an Orange Bowl victory, and the Miracle on Techwood Drive. With that being said, SI's Jackets Maven is unveiling the Georgia Tech 2010's All-Decade Team.

Georgia Tech 2010's All-Decade Team: Offense

Today we have the defense, and the offense was unveiled yesterday. In order to be considered, a player must not have played outside of this decade (redshirting in 2009 and therefore not seeing the field prior to 2010 is permitted).

Defensive End:

Anree Saint-Amour

- 103 total tackles

- 23.5 tackles for loss

- 11.5 sacks

Defensive Tackle:

Adam Gotsis

- 110 total tackles

- 27.5 tackles for loss

- 12.5 sacks

- 2015 All-ACC Honorable Mention

- 2014 All-ACC Second-Team

Defensive End:

Keshun Freeman

- 159 total tackles

- 20.5 tackles for loss

- 8 sacks

Outside Linebacker:

Jeremiah Attaochu

- 196 total tackles

- 43.6 tackles for loss (6th all-time)

- 31.5 sacks (1st all-time)

- 2013 Third-Team All-American (AP, CBS)

- 2013 All-ACC First-Team

- 2012 All-ACC Third Team

- 2011 All-ACC Third-Team

Inside Linebacker:

PJ Davis

- 313 total tackles

- 20.5 tackles for loss

- 7.0 sacks

- 2014 All-ACC Honorable Mention

Inside Linebacker:

Quayshawn Nealy

- 289 total tackles

- 16.0 tackles for loss

- 3.5 sacks

- 2014 All-ACC Second-Team

Outside Linebacker:

Brandon Watts

- 173 total tackles

- 15.5 tackles for loss

- 7.0 sacks

- 2013 Butkus Award Preseason Watch List

Cornerback:

DJ White

- 159 total tackles

- 4 forced fumbles

- 7 interceptions

- 2014 All-ACC Honorable Mention

Safety:

Isaiah Johnson

- 283 total tackles (1st all-time for a DB)

- 13.5 tackles for loss

- 6 interceptions

- 2011 All-ACC Third-Team

Safety:

Jamal Golden

- 169 total tackles

- 8 interceptions

- 4 forced fumbles

- 2014 All-ACC Third-Team

Cornerback:

Lance Austin

- 104 total tackles

- 3 interceptions

- 20 pass deflections

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp