Georgia Tech 2010's All-Decade Team: Defense
With the second decade of the millennium coming to a close in just a couple days, thus ends another decade of Georgia Tech Football. The 2010's were an era that featured many peaks & valleys, including a pair of ACC Championship game berths, an Orange Bowl victory, and the Miracle on Techwood Drive. With that being said, SI's Jackets Maven is unveiling the Georgia Tech 2010's All-Decade Team.
Georgia Tech 2010's All-Decade Team: Offense
Today we have the defense, and the offense was unveiled yesterday. In order to be considered, a player must not have played outside of this decade (redshirting in 2009 and therefore not seeing the field prior to 2010 is permitted).
Defensive End:
Anree Saint-Amour
- 103 total tackles
- 23.5 tackles for loss
- 11.5 sacks
Defensive Tackle:
Adam Gotsis
- 110 total tackles
- 27.5 tackles for loss
- 12.5 sacks
- 2015 All-ACC Honorable Mention
- 2014 All-ACC Second-Team
Defensive End:
Keshun Freeman
- 159 total tackles
- 20.5 tackles for loss
- 8 sacks
Outside Linebacker:
Jeremiah Attaochu
- 196 total tackles
- 43.6 tackles for loss (6th all-time)
- 31.5 sacks (1st all-time)
- 2013 Third-Team All-American (AP, CBS)
- 2013 All-ACC First-Team
- 2012 All-ACC Third Team
- 2011 All-ACC Third-Team
Inside Linebacker:
PJ Davis
- 313 total tackles
- 20.5 tackles for loss
- 7.0 sacks
- 2014 All-ACC Honorable Mention
Inside Linebacker:
Quayshawn Nealy
- 289 total tackles
- 16.0 tackles for loss
- 3.5 sacks
- 2014 All-ACC Second-Team
Outside Linebacker:
Brandon Watts
- 173 total tackles
- 15.5 tackles for loss
- 7.0 sacks
- 2013 Butkus Award Preseason Watch List
Cornerback:
DJ White
- 159 total tackles
- 4 forced fumbles
- 7 interceptions
- 2014 All-ACC Honorable Mention
Safety:
Isaiah Johnson
- 283 total tackles (1st all-time for a DB)
- 13.5 tackles for loss
- 6 interceptions
- 2011 All-ACC Third-Team
Safety:
Jamal Golden
- 169 total tackles
- 8 interceptions
- 4 forced fumbles
- 2014 All-ACC Third-Team
Cornerback:
Lance Austin
- 104 total tackles
- 3 interceptions
- 20 pass deflections
