2021 DB Kani Walker Narrows His Top 5

Peach State native and 2021 3-star DB Kani Walker announced Georgia Tech as one of his top 5 on Sunday.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound recruit out of Douglasville, GA broke down what he likes about each of his top schools.

Georgia Tech:

Their energy when I'm around is amazing and I know what they are capable of the next year or two.

- Walker

Louisville:

They treat me like I already go there. When I took a visit there, I was late, and coach (Bryan) Brown allowed me to take a whole visit like it was official. Met the head coach and all, so I rock with them heavy and we stay in contact.

- Walker

Maryland:

Maryland because the strong connection between me and coach Brawley (Evans). Me and him have been talking for close to a year. They showed me love when I went to their camp and that has been my guy since. I have connections with other coaches as well there.

- Walker

Pittsburgh:

Me and coach (Archie) Collins get along well. He knew me before I transferred to Douglas County so the connection has always been there.

- Walker

Boston College:

The whole staff loves me and keeps in contact with each chance they get. They called me when my Pops died so that's when I knew that they actually cared about me.

- Walker

