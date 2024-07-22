2024 ACC Media Days: Everything From Georgia Tech Running Back Jamal Haynes
Today was the opening day of the 2024 ACC Media Days in Charlotte and the first team in front of the media was Georgia Tech and one of the players representing Georgia Tech today was running back Jamal Haynes. Haynes took questions from the media and here is everything that he had to say today.
THE MODERATOR: We'll take questions for Jamal.
Q. You switched from receiver to running back during fall camp. Tell me about your transition from slot to running back.
JAMAL HAYNES: Honestly been getting this question a lot lately. It's no pressure. I played running back when I was in middle school, when I was in high school.
But really just as far as the transition, it did nothing but add value to me as a player. Being at the running back position, we know today's league is changing. They are looking for backs that can catch the ball out of the backfield and not only get handed off the ball. I feel like it adds to my versatility as a player.
Q. Now that you've transitioned to the running back position, do you have any new goals for your career, especially after breaking a thousand yards last year?
JAMAL HAYNES: Yes, definitely have some new goals. I'm not going to put those out there because those are kind of personal. But definitely moving from that wide receiver to running back position, I definitely have some goals that will be met this season.
Definitely want to harp on that (smiling).
Q. If it's a crucial third down situation, would you rather catch for a first down or run for a first down?
JAMAL HAYNES: That's in Coach Faulkner's plans. Whatever play he decides. Oh, excuse me (laughter).
We will be running that ball and it will be a first down (laughter). It will be a first down, for sure.
Q. The way you finished the season, the way your teammates finished the season, does that give you individually and your teammates confidence going into this year?
JAMAL HAYNES: It absolutely does give us confidence, but that doesn't matter. What happened last season happened last season. This season everybody starts 0-0. This season we still got to put on our pads, still be 100 yards on the field, and we still have to go out and accomplish what we want to accomplish.
New season, new goals, new expectations, for sure.
Q. Georgia Tech last year, the explosiveness of the offense, was really put on full display. How can you build on some of that success through the passing game and setting yourself up in the backfield and rushing attack?
JAMAL HAYNES: Through practice. Practice makes perfect, builds perfection. As long as we have those detailed practices where we are going through some a little bit of adversity and we're learning how to build off that adversity and come back together as a team, that will definitely help us on the consistency part as an offensive unit.
Q. Your last name is Haynes; the quarterback's first name is Haynes. When coach yells 'Haynes' who is he yelling at, you or your quarterback?
JAMAL HAYNES: My quarterback (laughter).
THE MODERATOR: Jamal, thank you.