2024 College Football Odds: Updated ACC Championship Odds Heading Into the 2024 Season

Who will win the ACC in 2024?

Jackson Caudell

Nov 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Tech will be back on the field in less than seven weeks and they will be taking on the defending ACC Champions in Dublin, Ireland. Not only is Florida State the defending ACC Champion, they are the current favorite to take home the conference title again and get to the College Football Playoff.

Who are the contenders behind Florida State?

According to the latest odds on Fanduel Sportsbook, Clemson (+400), Miami (+440), NC State (+600), Louisville (+650), and Virginia Tech (+1200) are next in line after the Seminoles.

Clemson has been the dominant program in the conference, but they are a bit of an unknown coming into the 2024 season. Dabo Swinney and his program are looking to silence his doubters this fall and get the Tigers back to contending nationally, not just in the ACC.

Miami has perhaps the most talented roster in the ACC, but can Mario Cristobal get the most out this roster? That is the big question mark around the Hurricanes.

NC State, Louisville, and Virginia Tech are all thought of as intriguing darkhorses to win the conference and all are going to have a chance to show that they are capable. The Hokies are returning almost their entire team from last year and have a favorable schedule. It should not surprise anyone if they find their way into the conference title game.

You have to look a little further down to find the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech checks in at +10000 to win the ACC and a lot of that has to do with the fact that they play one of the nations toughest schedules and have questions on defense. They should have one of the best offenses in the conference though and should not be completely counted out in the ACC race.

ACC Championship Odds (as of 7/7)

1. Florida State +270

2. Clemson +400

3. Miami +440

4. NC State +600

5. Louisville +650

6. Virginia Tech +1200

7. SMU +1800

8. North Carolina +3000

9. Syracuse +4800

10 Cal +10000

11. Georgia Tech +10000

12. Pitt +12000

13. Duke +15000

14. Boston College +17000

15. Virginia +1700

16. Wake Forest +29000

17. Stanford +50000

